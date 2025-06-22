Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

South Korea, currently subject to a blanket 10 per cent tariff with a 25 per cent country-specific duty on pause for 90 days, agreed with the US in their opening round of trade talks

South Korea flag

On Sunday, Yeo added he would reach out to officials at the White House and the US Congress to discuss various trade issues | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's top trade negotiator said on Sunday he would raise concerns about potential US restrictions on chipmakers in China when he meets US officials in Washington this week for the third round of technical discussions in tariff talks. 
"I will pass on the concerns among those in the industry and take utmost care," South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo told reporters before leaving for Washington, when asked to comment about concerns the US may adopt policies to make it difficult for foreign chipmakers to operate in China. 
 
Yeo also said Seoul may not stick to the July deadline, suggesting talks may continue beyond July 8 amid political and economic uncertainties in the US. 
South Korea, currently subject to a blanket 10 per cent tariff with a 25 per cent country-specific duty on pause for 90 days, agreed with the US in their opening round of trade talks in late April to craft a trade deal reducing tariffs by July 8.

Also Read

japan, Korea, South Korea

Japan, South Korea mark 60 years of ties despite tensions, uncertainty

North Korea-South Korea flag

South Korea halts propaganda broadcasts along border to ease tensions

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today

BTS megastars RM and V complete military service, spark reunion excitement

Kim Jong Un

North Korea raises capsized destroyer upright as it continues repairs

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

 
Yeo was appointed to the role this month by President Lee Jae Myung, who won a snap election on June 3 and said during his campaign that there was no need to rush into a trade agreement with the United States. 
On Sunday, Yeo added he would reach out to officials at the White House and the US Congress to discuss various trade issues, including Washington's request for South Korea to loosen rules on imports of US beef. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump's Iran strikes may face backlash from Maga's anti-war supporters

Donald Trump, Situation room

Explained: Can Trump go to war in Iran without approval from US Congress?

Iran, Iran flag

Here's how Iran could retaliate after US strikes on its nuclear programme

IAEA

No increase in radiation after US strikes on Iran, says UN nuclear watchdog

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Nato official says watching situation closely after US strikes on Iran

Topics : South Korea South Korea economy Trump tariffs chinese chipmakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon