Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China builds laser weapon that works in Arctic cold and desert heat

China builds laser weapon that works in Arctic cold and desert heat

The 2kW fibre laser remains stable across 100 degrees Celsius temperature swings, offering portable defence capabilities without conventional heating or cooling systems

The laser system can work even in desert environments such as the Sahara

The laser system can work even in desert environments such as the Sahara. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese scientists have developed a high-powered laser system that can function reliably across some of the Earth’s harshest temperature conditions—ranging from -50 degrees Celsius in Arctic regions to 50 degrees Celsius in desert environments such as the Sahara—without the need for heating or cooling systems.
 
According to a report by South China Morning Post, the 2-kilowatt fibre laser was designed by a team led by Chen Jinbao, vice-president of the National University of Defence Technology (NUDT), a prominent figure in high-energy laser research. The laser's compact and portable design marks a sharp departure from existing systems with similar power outputs, such as the European HELMA-P or India’s IDDIS, which rely on bulky container-sized cooling infrastructure and truck-mounted platforms.
 
 

Breakthrough in temperature-resilient laser tech

 
“Our team has achieved a technological breakthrough in the performance of wide-temperature operating fibre lasers,” Chen and his colleagues wrote in a peer-reviewed paper to be published in July in the Chinese-language journal Higher Power Laser and Particle Beams.
 
The system's resilience stems from several design innovations. These include the use of 940-nanometre pump lasers that exhibit minimal thermal drift and the configuration of nine forward and 18 backward fibre-coupled diode lasers for light injection. Crucially, pump combiners were placed outside the resonator chamber to protect heat-sensitive components, and ytterbium-doped fibre was coiled at 8cm diameters to suppress unwanted parasitic lightwaves. 
 

Also Read

Xia Baolong

Security key to Hong Kong's continued prosperity, says China's HK official

PremiumVikram Handa, MD, Epsilon, said thefirm was planning to set up smaller battery cellfacility in the US of around 16,000 tpa

Epsilon to challenge China's dominance in EV battery cell materials

PremiumRare earth metal, magnets, minerals

Schemes planned at various levels to promote permanent magnet manufacturing

China Pakistan

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

PremiumJalaj Gupta, managing director of TI Clean Mobility, which goes by the brand name Montra Electric

Rare earth-free EV motor 3 years away, says Montra MD Jalaj Gupta

At the heart of the laser lies a dual-clad optical resonator, with highly reflective gratings at both ends enclosing ytterbium-doped fibres. When pumped, ytterbium ions emit photons that are amplified into a powerful 1,080nm beam, filtered and collimated through quartz end-caps.
 

Lab tests confirm consistent high performance

 
In simulations mimicking rapid shifts between freezing and scorching environments, the laser consistently delivered over 2kW in output, peaking at 2.47kW at 20 degrees Celsius. It achieved a power efficiency of 71 per cent with near-perfect beam quality.
 
Ytterbium, a rare earth element largely sourced from China, played a pivotal role in this achievement. Its quantum properties enable efficient energy conversion while resisting performance degradation at high temperatures—a phenomenon known as thermal quenching.
 

Compact system suited for rapid deployment

 
Chen’s team stressed the need for wide-temperature capability as laser systems find expanding applications beyond controlled indoor settings. “To ensure stable output, all standard fibre lasers require integrated cooling systems to maintain temperature control for internal components and optical paths, resulting in a narrow operating temperature range typically centred around room temperature,” the researchers noted.   
By contrast, the NUDT prototype approaches suitcase-scale portability, a stark contrast to shipping container-sized alternatives in use globally. This makes it particularly suitable for quick deployment in remote, mobile, or conflict-prone environments where temperature extremes are common.
 

Applications across defence and industry

 
“Fibre lasers offer high efficiency, low cost and compact size, enabling widespread deployment across industrial processing, optoelectronic countermeasures, precision cutting and other fields,” the researchers wrote.
 
They added that future work will focus on pushing the output power higher and broadening the laser's effective operating temperature range. The development signals a significant advance in China’s laser weapon capabilities, with implications for both defence and industrial technologies. 
 

More From This Section

Houthis Yemen

Response to US strikes on Iran only a matter of time: Yemeni Houthis

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Israel says it took out 2 of Iran's F-5 fighter jets

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel strikes Iran after Tehran launches ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayataollah

Sheltering in a bunker, Iran's supreme leader prepares for the worst

South Korea flag

South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

Topics : China Arctic chill Sahara Desert Military weapon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon