Israeli airstrikes disrupt Hamas plot to hijack humanitarian convoys

Israeli airstrikes disrupt Hamas plot to hijack humanitarian convoys

IDF stressed that no delivery trucks were struck and that the humanitarian corridor remains open for aid deliveries

Sacks of flour and rice donated by the West are being sold for $700 and $500 respectively | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas terrorists in southern Gaza overnight after intelligence determined they were gathering at two locations to hijack humanitarian aid trucks, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Thursday.

"The terrorists operated on the humanitarian corridor in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike was intended to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip," the army said. "All of the terrorists that were eliminated were members of Hamas and planned to violently hijack humanitarian aid trucks and transfer them to Hamas in support of continuing terrorist activity, preventing them from reaching Gazan civilians, as was done in previous cases."

 

The IDF stressed that no delivery trucks were struck and that the humanitarian corridor remains open for aid deliveries.

Since mid-November, Hamas and criminal gangs associated with the terror group stepped up their stealing of deliveries of food, water, medicine and other humanitarian supplies. At one point, 85 per cent of all trucks entering the Strip were hijacked. The Press Service of Israel has learned that Hamas has granted distribution lines to these groups to ensure that humanitarian aid exclusively reaches Hamas. In return, these gangs receive money, food and vouchers. Hamas also pays these gangs $10,000 a month to maintain checkpoints.

Meanwhile, sacks of flour and rice donated by the West are being sold for $700 and $500 respectively while a pack of cigarettes costs $1,500.

In September, Palestinian sources told TPS-IL that Hamas was charging $800 for donated tents.

Prof. Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies and a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security told TPS-IL in November that the Israeli military was "the only body in the world that can secure aid delivery to Palestinians in Gaza. But to do this, Israel needs military control of the entire Gaza Strip -- something the UN strongly opposes."

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

