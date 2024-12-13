Business Standard
Home / World News / Israeli strike in Gaza kills 25 people as US makes new push for ceasefire

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 25 people as US makes new push for ceasefire

Palestinian medics also reported that over 40 people, most of them children, were receiving treatment at the two hospitals

Israel attack, Hezbollah

An Israeli airstrike has hit the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 25 Palestinians. Image: Bloomberg

AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Israeli airstrike has hit the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 25 Palestinians and wounding dozens more, Palestinian medics said, just hours after President Joe Biden's national security adviser raised hopes about a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

Officials at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip, al-Awda Hospital in the north and al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, reported they received a combined total of 25 bodies from an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp on Thursday.

Palestinian medics also reported that over 40 people, most of them children, were receiving treatment at the two hospitals. The al-Aqsa Hospital said that the Israeli attack also damaged several nearby houses in Nuseirat.

 

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the deadly strike. Israel is trying to eliminate Hamas, which led the attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that sparked the war in Gaza. The Israeli military says Hamas militants hide among Gaza's civilian population.

Photos from the site showed a completely collapsed building with people walking through its mangled and charred remains, smoke rising from piles of belongings strewn over the rubble.

The bombardment came just hours after Jake Sullivan, President Biden's national security adviser, told reporters in Jerusalem that Israel's ceasefire in Lebanon has helped clear the way for another deal to end the war in Gaza. He plans to travel next to Qatar and Egypt, key mediators in the ceasefire talks, as the Biden administration makes a final push on negotiations before Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Sullivan said Hamas' posture at the negotiating table did adapt after Israel decimated the leadership of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon and reached a ceasefire there. We believe it puts us in a position to close this negotiation, he said.

More From This Section

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI should have collected more intelligence before Capitol riot: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

Federal Aviation head to resign, allowing Trump to pick his successor

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh very closely: White House

Joe Biden

Biden govt makes final diplomatic push for stability across Middle East

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

Israel's offensive has killed over 44,800 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The fighting has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis, with experts warning of famine.

Israel says it allows enough aid to enter and blames UN agencies for not distributing it. The UN says Israeli restrictions, and the breakdown of law and order after Israel repeatedly targeted the Hamas-run police force, make it extremely difficult to operate in the territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

News updates: Cong releases first list of candidates for Delhi Assembly Election

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Israel, Palestine explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast mission

Whatsapp

News updates: Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

Palestine footall team fan

Israeli strike on Gaza kills 19, including children: Palestinian officials

Israeli air force

'You'll end up like Assad': How Israel backed its warning to Syrian rebels

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Gaza conflict United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon