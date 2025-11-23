Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

Goyal also highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He said the discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement.

"Shared the positive outcomes of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, and the first big step towards FTA negotiations. Also underlined India's robust growth story and the wide-ranging business opportunities for Israeli partners," Goyal said in a social media post.

The Indian minister also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his three-day visit.

 

"Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me," he said.

Goyal also highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation.

"Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel's hi-tech strengths with India's scale and talent," he said.

He also sought the Prime Minister's guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science and technology and innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal israel India Israel ties

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

