Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli PM approves $35 bn gas export deal to Egypt, biggest in its history

Israeli PM approves $35 bn gas export deal to Egypt, biggest in its history

The gas will be delivered to Egypt over the next 15 years by US energy giant Chevron, a key owner of the gas field off Israel's coast in the Mediterranean Sea

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

In a recorded video statement, Netanyahu said the deal "greatly strengthens Israel's position as a regional energy power, and it contributes to stability in our region

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he has approved a $35 billion natural gas export deal to Egypt, the biggest gas deal in Israeli history. The agreement could also help repair relations between the two countries strained during the two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

The gas will be delivered to Egypt over the next 15 years by US energy giant Chevron, a key owner of the gas field off Israel's coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Half of the proceeds are expected to go to Israel's state coffers.

In a recorded video statement, Netanyahu said the deal "greatly strengthens Israel's position as a regional energy power, and it contributes to stability in our region.

 

Egypt, which borders both Israel and Gaza, has served as a key mediator between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group leading up to the US-brokered ceasefire that was agreed on in October. Cairo has also has been a vocal critic of Israel's offensive, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza.

Egypt did not immediately confirm Netanyahu's announcement.

Also Read

natural gas pipeline

CGD transportation cost set to come down by ₹1,000 crore annuallypremium

Jaishankar, Israel, Netanyahu

Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli PM on deepening ties in mutiple sectors

Nepal Protest

Global politics in 2025: Protests, peace deals and shifting alliances

Israeli airstrikes, Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders

IDF kills senior Hezbollah leader, 2 others in strike in southern Lebanon

Indian students

Dubai beckons: Indian students add West Asia to study abroad mappremium

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, a close Netanyahu ally, previously held up the deal with Egypt, claiming the terms were not favourable to Israel. His delays prompted US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to cancel a trip to Israel in October.

But Cohen stood alongside Netanyahu during the Wednesday evening announcement and said he supported the final terms of the deal.

Israel discovered sizeable natural gas fields off its Mediterranean coast in the early 2000s and began exporting gas first to Jordan and later to Egypt nearly a decade ago.

In a separate development, German lawmakers approved an expansion of a defense agreement for Israel's sophisticated Arrow 3 missile defense system, Israel's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The expansion brings the value of the deal from $3.5 billion to $6.5 billion, making it the largest Israeli defence export deal ever, according to the ministry. Germany moved to buy Arrow 3 from Israel as it seeks to strengthen its air defences against Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

US Senate passes $901 bn defence bill, seeks clarity on drug boat strikes

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump demands Venezuela return seized US oil assets, defends blockade call

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

EU to expand carbon levy on high-emission imports, tighten loopholes

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US readies new sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal with Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders total blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Egypt West Asia natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon