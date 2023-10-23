Israeli warplanes strike targets as US seeks more time to free hostages

The US has advised Israeli officials that a delay in a possible ground offensive in Gaza would allow more time for the US to work with its regional partners to release more hostages, according to a US official familiar with Biden administration's thinking on the matter.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the private discussions, said it was unclear how much the argument will move the needle on Israeli thinking.

The official noted that Qatar's help in mediating with Hamas was able to win the release of two captives, Judith and Natalie Raanan. The process that led to their release - just two of the more than the 222 people believed taken hostage in Israel in the Oct 7 attacks - started soon after the Hamas operation. The official said arranging for the release of the Raanans took longer to come together than folks really realise.

The head of the neonatal unit in Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said it will run out of fuel within 48 hours.

Dr Hatem Edhair said there are eight babies in the intensive care unit and 10 others in the neonatal department.

Half of these children are on CPAP (pressurized air) machines and oxygen machines, he said Monday. If the hospital runs out of fuel, half of these babies will die in less than 24 hours.

Doctors treating premature babies across Gaza have warned that at least 130 are at grave risk across six neonatal units because of worsening fuel shortages.

The fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started - along with airstrikes - after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on Oct 7.

We are working around the clock, Edair said. We need to save these babies.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq said Monday they targeted a strategic base used by the US military in southeastern Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, said two drones were used to attack the al-Tanf garrison near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.

The attack came after a string of similar attacks on bases housing US military in Iraq and Syria over the past week. In one, the same group attacked two bases in Iraq with drones, causing minor injuries among US forces.

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker to step down, Al Meer to take over role Israel's central bank cuts growth estimate as war impacts economy China's military readying all branches of the People's Liberation Army Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name 13 killed, several others injured after 2 trains collide in Bangladesh

The was no immediate US comment on Monday's incident and no word on damage or injuries.

The al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria is located at a sensitive location often used by Iranian-backed militants to transport weapons to Hezbollah. The US military has maintained a presence there to train forces as part of a campaign against the Islamic State group.

Norway Offers To Assist Possible Investigation Of Alleged War Crimes

Norway is willing to assist in a possible investigation of alleged war crimes in Gaza and Israel, its justice minister said Monday.

"War crimes are never acceptable. Those guilty of any war crimes must be held accountable," Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement. If we receive a request to contribute to an investigation, we are prepared to provide resources quickly. Regardless of who is behind it.

Norway earlier contributed to the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes, including in Ukraine.

The international community must come together to protect fundamental principles in a war, she said.