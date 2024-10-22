Business Standard
Only US green light on Nato invitation will sway Germany: Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was also likely looking at the postelection scenario in the US to assess the possibility of cease-fire talks with Ukraine

On NATO, Zelenskyy said France, Britain and Italy have shown signs of support. | File Photo: Reuters

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Ukraine's president is hoping allies will take a more positive stance on his so-called victory plan after the US election, but concedes that its key demand an invitation to join Nato is not welcome by some key Western partners, in particular Germany.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was also likely looking at the postelection scenario in the US to assess the possibility of cease-fire talks with Ukraine. He assessed that if partial cease-fire deals could be reached over attacks on energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping routes, it would signal the end of the hot phase of the war.

Zelenskyy spoke to journalists on Monday and his comments were embargoed until Tuesday.

On Nato, Zelenskyy said France, Britain and Italy have shown signs of support. Germany has reservations, however, and Zelenskyy believes only a US green light will convince Berlin to accept the idea.

"The German side is sceptical about our Nato membership that's a fact. I believe their stance is softer than it was before this is also a fact. But when it comes to the invitation I'm talking about now, they are afraid of...Russia's reaction," he said.

"I believe that their position will be influenced by a bigger alliance. A bigger alliance in supporting us a confident Yes from the United States.

Many significant issues will hinge on decisions taken following the fraught election period, the president said.

After the elections, we hope for a more positive reaction from the US not because of a change in the president, but because the focus of the United States is now on the elections, and I believe that any sharp statements from the US today might be inappropriate or carry risks. I think they don't want unnecessary risks, he said.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

