January 6 violence: Tucker Carlson calls it quits with 'Fox News'

The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson's show

NYT New York
Fox News

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Fox News said on Monday that it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime time host who was also the source of repeated controversies for the network because of his statements on everything from race relations to LGBTQ rights.
The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election.
In making its announcement, Fox offered a terse statement of gratitude. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” it said.

His last program was on Friday, Fox said.
©2023 The New York Times News Service
Topics : Fox News LGBTQ

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

