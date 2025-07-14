Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's 91-yr-old former Emperor Akihito hospitalised for heart treatment

Japan's 91-yr-old former Emperor Akihito hospitalised for heart treatment

Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus

AP Tokyo
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Japan's 91-year-old former Emperor Akihito was hospitalised Monday to adjust his heart medication, palace officials said.

Akihito was diagnosed in May with myocardial ischemia, an asymptomatic heart condition of reduced blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle. He has since been on medication to improve blood flow to his heart while avoiding excessive exercise and reducing liquid intake.

Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus.

After two months on the medication, doctors found little improvement in Akinito's condition and decided to give him an additional treatment to alleviate the burden on his heart, the Imperial Household Agency said. 

 

Monday's hospitalisation was to carefully determine the right dose of the new medication to avoid side effects, while monitoring his heart by electrocardiogram and other examination, the IHA said.

In 2012, Akihito underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency.

Akihito was seen in the back seat of a palace car, wearing a white surgical mask and accompanied by his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, as he was taken to the hospital.

Palace officials said they couldn't say how long Akihito would have to be hospitalised. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

