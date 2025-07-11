Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Japan asks China not to fly jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Japan asks China not to fly jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Japan's Defense Ministry said a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flew as close to 30 meters to a YS-11EB electronic-intelligence aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on Wednesday and Thursday

Japan is concerned about China's acceleration of its military buildup, especially in Japan's southwestern areas. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Japan has demanded China to stop flying its fighter jets abnormally close to Japanese intelligence-gathering aircraft, which it said was happening repeatedly and could cause a collision.

Japan's Defense Ministry said a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flew as close to 30 meters (98 feet) to a YS-11EB electronic-intelligence aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on Wednesday and Thursday. The ministry said it occurred outside Japanese airspace over the East China Sea and caused no damage to the Japanese side. 

China had no immediate comment on the latest incident.

 

Previously, Beijing has alleged Japan flew close to its aircraft and was spying on China's ordinary military activity and demanded Japan stop its actions.

Japan is concerned about China's acceleration of its military buildup, especially in Japan's southwestern areas. 

Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday that its vice minister Takehiro Funakoshi expressed serious concern to Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao and strongly requested Beijing to stop the activity that could provoke accidental collisions and strongly urged China to ensure that similar actions are not repeated.

The countries traded accusations over similar close encounters last month. Japan said a Chinese combat aircraft flew extremely close to Japanese navy P-3C surveillance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, where two Chinese aircraft carriers were seen operating together for the first time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan China military aircraft Chinese fighter jets

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
