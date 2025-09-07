Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, sets Ukraine govt building on fire

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, sets Ukraine govt building on fire

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a fire broke out at the government building in the city centre after the attack, which began with drones raining down, followed by missile strikes

Ukraine Crisis

Representative Image: Dozens of explosions shook Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, cutting power to some areas, Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An infant was among three people who died in Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv that injured 18 and set on fire scores of buildings in the capital, including the seat of the government, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. 
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a fire broke out at the government building in the city centre after the attack, which began with drones raining down, followed by missile strikes. 
Reuters witnesses saw thick smoke rising from the building in the city's Pecherskyi district. 
The drone attacks killed the infant and a young woman, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, while a pregnant woman was among the five injured admitted to hospital. 
 
Earlier Klitschko had said an elderly woman died in a bomb shelter in the leafy Darnytskyi district to the east of the Dnipro River, the site of the other two deaths. 

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's proposal for Moscow meet, invites him to Kyiv

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

PM Modi, French President Macron discuss efforts to end Ukraine conflict

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admits failure to end Russia-Ukraine war, calls it 'most difficult'

Donald Trump, Trump

US, EU plan to discuss fresh Russia sanctions as Ukraine war drags on

India, Indian flag, India flag

The return of a familiar distrust in India's global political outlookpremium

State emergency officials said a fire broke out on two of the four stories of a residential building in the district hit in the drone attack, with its structure partially destroyed. 
In the western district of Sviatoshynskyi, several floors of a nine-storey residential building were partially destroyed, Klitschko and emergency officials said. 
Falling drone debris set off fires in a 16-storey apartment building and two more nine-storey buildings, the mayor added.
Smoke billowed out of apartment buildings, some with floors partially collapsed and facades crumbled, in social media photographs posted by emergency officials. 
Russia was "deliberately and consciously striking civilian targets", Timur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration, said on Telegram. 
Dozens of explosions shook Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, cutting power to some areas, Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said on Telegram. 
Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih in the same region targeted transport and urban infrastructure, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration, said on Telegram, but with no injuries reported. 
In the southern city of Odesa, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged, with fires breaking out in several apartment blocks, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. 
Moscow did not immediately offer comment. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the strikes, but thousands have died in the war Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 
With western Ukraine facing the threat of air attacks, Poland activated its own and allied aircraft to ensure air safety, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand PM, Thailand

Thai cannabis industry eyes revival under new PM who backed its rise

Gold Bar. Gold

China's central bank buys gold in August for 10th consecutive month

oil, global oil, oil storage

Opec+ agrees in principle to raise oil output in Oct, easing supply cuts

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office accompanied by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, during an event to sign an execu

Trump admin launches immigration crackdown in Massachusetts: Report

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Robert F

RFK Jr's family say he's 'threat' to US health, calls for his resignation

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon