Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.08%)
65035.34 -51.91
Nifty (-0.14%)
19320.35 -27.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
5609.00 + 9.95
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
39091.80 + 14.25
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44108.50 -124.10
Heatmap

Japan's PM visits fish market, vows to help fisheries hit by China ban

The release of the treated wastewater began last week and is expected to continue for decades

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sampled seafood and talked to workers at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Thursday to assess the impact of China's ban on Japanese seafood in reaction to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant to the sea.
The release of the treated wastewater began last week and is expected to continue for decades.
Japanese fishing groups and neighbouring countries opposed it, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood in response.
One of the seafood business operators told Kishida that sales of his scallops, which are largely exported to China, have dropped 90 per cent since the treated water discharge.
We will compile support measures that stand by the fisheries operators," Kishida told reporters after the market visit. We will also resolutely call on China to scrap its trade restrictions that has no scientific bases.
China had stepped up testing on Japanese fisheries products, causing long delays at customs, even before the water release and its ban.

Also Read

Fukushima residents cautious as wrecked nuclear plant releases wastewater

Japan to release treated radioactive water starting August 24; details here

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

S Korea endorses safety of Japan's plans to release Fukushima plant water

Japan PM Kishida to visit Fukushima before controversial water release

Delimitation process to be completed by Dec 14: Pakistan's electoral body

66th Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Hari Merdeka

N Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on major command centers S Korea

Was premature to tighten monetary policy as inflation driven by import: BOJ

China's factory activity shrinks, maintains pressure for policy support

Japanese Fisheries Agency officials said the measure has affected prices and sales of seafood not from Fukushima but from as far away as Hokkaido.
Government officials have called for Japanese consumers to eat more scallops to help support hard-hit exporters, while finding new export destinations in Europe and the United States.
All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been way below set safety limits for radioactivity, officials and the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings say.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday hinted at an option of taking the case to the World Trade Organisation.
He said Japan has raised past issues concerning China's trade restrictions without scientific basis, and that Japan will consider various options while continuing to work within the WTO framework to decide necessary steps. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed the importance of dialogue.
The impact of China's ban on Japanese seafood has spilled over to tourism. Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito has said cancellations of Chinese group tourists and inquiries about food safety in Japan have been on the rise and that officials are assessing the situation.
Officials and reports say thousands of crank calls from China have targeted Fukushima government offices and the nuclear plant's operator, as well as the Foreign Ministry.
Many of the callers shouted in Chinese, and some yelled stupid and used swear words.
Ill feelings have been growing in Japan, too.
In Tokyo, a sign at a Japanese-style bar warning the Chinese that it's only serving food from Fukushima caught the attention of a Chinese V-tuber, who called police complaining of discrimination. The owner changed the sign but refused to talk.
The radioactive wastewater has accumulated since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the plant and caused meltdowns in three of its reactors.
The 1.34 million tons of water is stored in about 1,000 tanks and continues to accumulate because of leaks and the use of cooling water.
The government and TEPCO say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks will reach capacity early next year and space at the plant will be needed for the decommissioning work that is expected to take decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fukushima nuclear crisis Nuclear Research Lab nuclear reactor nuclear power plant reactors Japan

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Medplus Health Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiZurich Diamond LeagueMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon