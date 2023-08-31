66th Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Hari Merdeka

On the event of the 66th Malaysia National Day, Google Doodle is marking Hari Merdeka, the Malaysia Independence Day. It was on this day in 1957 that the Malayan Declaration of Independence was passed to signal the day Malaysia gained freedom (Merdeka) from British rule, according to Google. The Federation of Malaya, Malaysia's predecessor, declared independence, marking the end of British rule.

More than 20,000 individuals gathered to witness the national anthem and watch government authorities raise the Malayan flag.

The first Prime Minister yelled "Merdeka" seven times, and that signifies "free" in Malay. During this time, the public holiday lies on August 31st, however, Merdeka is celebrated throughout the entire month and extends to Malaysia Day on September 16th.

What is the history behind the Malaysia National Day?

First Malaysian PM Tunku Abdul Rahman gathered a Malaya's delegation of ministers and political leaders in 1956 to negotiate with the Britishers for independence.

Later, an agreement was reached on February 8, 1956, for Malaysia to get independence from British rule. However, due to some logistical and administrative reasons, the actual independence of Malaysia was announced the next year on August 31, 1957.

How do Malaysians celebrate their National Day?

The public holiday is observed today i.e. August 31st, however, Merdeka festivities are seen all through the entire month and extend up to September 16th.

Also Read Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a game Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90 Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British N Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on major command centers S Korea Was premature to tighten monetary policy as inflation driven by import: BOJ China's factory activity shrinks, maintains pressure for policy support Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on sanctions against Mali 'Premeditated villainous act' says Prigozhin's plane crash report: Kremlin

At the same time, singing competitions, photography exhibitions, and athletic events happen, while school children participate in patriotic programmes and activities. The surroundings are decorated patriotically, and Malaysia's flag, like the one in the current Google Doodle, is displayed on government buildings, homes, and vehicles.

How Google Doodle is celebrating the 66th Malaysia National Day 2023?

The Google Doodle's portrayal featured that the celebrations started at Merdeka Square, where members of the parade gather in luxuriously embellished vehicles and traditional clothing. The occasion features different social performances representative of the country's different origins, joined by the singing of patriotic songs like "Satu Malaysia" and "Tanggal 31".

The Malaysian flag is depicted in the Google Doodle, beautifying the Malaysian cityscape and adorned with vibrant flowers. This represents Malaysia's colorful diversity, unbreakable unity, and appreciated freedom.