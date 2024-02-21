Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Japan's trade deficit falls, exports grow 12% as shipments jump in vehicles

By region, exports grew to North America, the rest of Asia and the Middle East, while imports generally fell from all global regions

japan flag, Japan

Imports, which have been declining on-month for nearly a year, totalled 9 trillion yen ($60 billion), with the biggest drops in oil, natural gas and iron ore | Photo: Unsplash.com

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's exports grew nearly 12 per cent in January as shipments jumped in vehicles, auto parts and machinery, according to government data Wednesday.
That helped the nation's trade deficit shrink to 1.76 trillion yen ($12 billion), or about half of what it was a year ago, as imports declined 9.6 per cent from the previous year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
By region, exports grew to North America, the rest of Asia and the Middle East, while imports generally fell from all global regions.
Imports, which have been declining on-month for nearly a year, totalled 9 trillion yen ($60 billion), with the biggest drops in oil, natural gas and iron ore.
Exports totalled 7.3 trillion yen ($48 billion), marking the second straight month of growth, according to the Finance Ministry's preliminary report. The export rise was better than what analysts had expected at about a 10 per cent growth.
Japan has slipped to become the world's fourth-largest economy, after the US, China and Germany, according to nominal gross domestic product, or GDP, data for last year.
It also recorded a technical recession, marking the second straight quarter of contraction in October-December, as consumer spending weakened on the back of surging prices.
While prices have been gaining steadily, policy makers are also worried about deflation, or the continuous fall in prices, which they see as a chronic problem dragging economic growth.
Gauging inflationary trends will be crucial for the Bank of Japan's decision on its current super-easy monetary policy.
Rising energy prices have hurt a resource-poor nation that depends on manufacturing exports to drive growth.
Tourism, which counts as exports, previously slammed by the travel and other social restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, is making a solid comeback.
Some analysts are expecting Japan's economy to recover later this year and in 2025.

Also Read

Samsung leads smartphone shipments in Sep quarter, Apple hits record

Samsung, Apple phones' exports to drive electronic goods shipments: DGFT

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

S Korea exports accelerate as shipments to US overtake China for first time

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

US lawmakers and apple growers celebrate export of apples to India

Pakistan's old-guard parties to form coalition to thwart Imran Khan

India-US should become model for world in terms of co-development: Garcetti

Despite trailing in polls, Haley says she won't quit White House race

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces last legal roll of the dice in Britain

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan trade deficit Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon