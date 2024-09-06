Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan to give up to $2.4 bn in new support for EV battery production

Japan to give up to $2.4 bn in new support for EV battery production

The government backing included support for investments by Toyota, Nissan Motor

EV, Electric Car

The move will help expand the country's annual production capacity for storage batteries by around 50% to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh), from 80 GWh currently, Japanese media reported earlier on Friday (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan will hand out more subsidies for electric-vehicle battery production, pledging as much as $2.4 billion in support for related projects by Toyota Motor and other major companies, as it seeks to strengthen its battery supply chain.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government will support 12 projects for storage batteries or those for their parts, materials or production equipment by up to 350 billion yen ($2.44 billion), Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito told reporters.
"We hope that these efforts will strengthen Japan's storage battery supply chain and the storage battery industry's competitiveness," Saito said.
 
 
The move will help expand the country's annual production capacity for storage batteries by around 50% to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh), from 80 GWh currently, Japanese media reported earlier on Friday.

More From This Section

Hunter Biden

Here's a look at the legal saga of Hunter Biden that ended in guilty plea

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Muhammad Yunus calls for resolving issues over Teesta treaty with India

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's retail giant Seven & i rejects Couche-Tard's $38.5 bn takeover

Auto, steel, cement, NBFCs sweep the brokerage vote

Japan PM says US opposition to Nippon Steel deal 'very unsettling'

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

S Korean chip executive detained over alleged technology leak to China

 
The government backing included support for investments by Toyota, Nissan Motor, and joint projects that Panasonic Holdings' energy unit would run with automakers Subaru and Mazda Motor, respectively, Saito said.
 
The latest support comes after the government pledged nearly $1 billion in subsidies for storage battery production in June last year and a first batch of subsidies in April 2023.
 
Toyota would invest a total of about 245 billion yen with its battery subsidiaries Prime Planet Energy & Solutions and Primearth EV Energy to boost production capacity for solid-state and prismatic batteries by 9 GWh, the industry ministry said.
Toyota will kick off the supply of the batteries from November 2026. The plan involves building battery plants in Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.
In a statement, Toyota confirmed the ministry had certified the development and production plans of its next-generation and solid-state batteries, but stopped short of disclosing its investment amount or information about new plants.
Nissan said in a statement it had received certification from the government for a plan to produce lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.
The automaker aimed to install such batteries in mini-vehicles from the 2028 business year, targeting a domestic production capacity 5 GWh per year for which it would get up to 55.5 billion yen in support, it said.
Panasonic's energy unit, which makes batteries for Tesla , and Subaru said in a joint statement they would set up a plant in Gunma prefecture north of Tokyo for the supply of cyclindrical lithium-ion batteries from the 2028 business year.
Panasonic Energy will supply Subaru with such batteries from a plant in Osaka prefecture from the 2027 business year, they said. Total investment of 463 billion yen would target 16 GWh in annual production capacity from the Gunma plant by 2030, while another 4 GWh per year would be supplied from the Osaka plant.
Separately, Panasonic Energy will make these EV batteries at its Suminoe and Kaizuka plants in Osaka for Mazda from 2027 onwards, which the automaker will package, the companies said in the joint statement.
($1 = 143.1600 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Shinjini Ganguli and Shri Navaratnam)

Also Read

Odisha govt, secretaries, CM Majhi, Odisha CM Mohan Charan majhi

Odisha govt gave subsidy of Rs 154 cr to EV owners since FY23: Bibhuti Jena

EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Why public EV chargers are almost never working as fast as promised

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Travel agency Easy Trip Planners to make electric buses; shares jump 14%

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Substantial subsidies for electric vehicles are no longer required: Gadkari

Volvo

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars slashes its margin and revenue ambitions

Topics : Electric Vehicles Japan Toyota Motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon