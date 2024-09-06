Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan PM says US opposition to Nippon Steel deal 'very unsettling'

Japan PM says US opposition to Nippon Steel deal 'very unsettling'

Japanese companies , especially those considering investing in the US, are also closely watching Washington's review of Nippon Steel's deal, Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren said on Friday

Auto, steel, cement, NBFCs sweep the brokerage vote

"We sincerely hope that the review procedure (in the United States) will be conducted with the utmost integrity and fairness in accordance with the law," Keidanren said in a statement Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the frontrunners to become Japan's next premier said on Friday that reports the US is poised to block Japan's Nippon Steel from buying US Steel over national security concerns is "very unsettling" and could dent trust between the allies.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The White House is close to announcing that President Joe Biden will block the $15 billion deal, Reuters reported on Wednesday. A letter sent to the companies, and seen by Reuters, said the takeover could hurt the supply of steel needed for critical US transportation, construction and agriculture projects.
 
 
"I find what the United States is saying (about Nippon Steel) to be very unsettling, making such statements or actions that could undermine the trust of its allies," Ishiba told Reuters in an exclusive interview.
 

More From This Section

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

S Korean chip executive detained over alleged technology leak to China

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's retail giant Seven & i rejects Couche-Tard's $38.5 bn takeover

online scam, fraud

AI tools, fake songs, and $10M fraud: US musician indicted for royalty scam

japan Stocks

Why is Japan reviving debate on higher tax on income from investment

Oil tanker, Tanker fire,

US imposes sanctions on companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2

"Recently the US is tending to impose deals and threats even on its allies, this is true not only with NATO countries but also now with Japan. I question whether that is really a fair approach. It is extremely important for the Japanese government to discuss these matters sincerely, earnestly, and logically."
 
Ishiba is running to become the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and by extension the next prime minister, on Sept. 27. Public opinion polls consistently put him among the most popular candidates, although the leadership vote is restricted to party members.
 
Japanese companies , especially those considering investing in the US, are also closely watching Washington's review of Nippon Steel's deal, Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren said on Friday.
 
"We sincerely hope that the review procedure (in the United States) will be conducted with the utmost integrity and fairness in accordance with the law," Keidanren said in a statement.
 
The deal, facing growing bipartisan political opposition ahead of the US presidential election, has caught the attention of Japanese companies as Washington is Tokyo's closest ally and Japan is the biggest foreign investor in the US
 
Keidanren's statement comes after the Japan-US Business Council, a Washington, D.C.-based industry group representing major Japanese firms, said on Thursday it was seriously concerned by the reports Biden was going to block the sale.

Also Read

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

CFIUS warns against Nippon merger with US Steel, citing China steel glut

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Will try to convince finmin to raise steel duties to 10-12%: HD Kumaraswamy

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

President elections put Nippon Steel's $15 bn takeover of US Steel in peril

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressure for steel makers: ICRA

steel

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Topics : Steel producers USA White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOMach Conferences SME IPOEx-Dividend TodayEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon