Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan bets on ultrathin solar panels to drive next phase of clean energy

Japan bets on ultrathin solar panels to drive next phase of clean energy

At Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan showcases curved perovskite solar panels that are 20 times thinner than conventional ones, as it aims to boost solar use in cities and cut China reliance

Japan flag, Japan

Japan already leads major economies in installed solar capacity per square kilometre of flat land (Photo: Bloomberg)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan is showcasing a breakthrough in solar technology — not inside a pavilion, but on the curved roof of a 250-metre bus terminal. Covered in over 250 ultrathin perovskite solar panels, the installation reflects Tokyo’s push to lead the next phase of solar power innovation, reduce reliance on Chinese imports, and create new use cases for urban solar deployment, according to a report by Nikkei.
 
Takayuki Taenaka, an official at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said the new technology offers multiple gains. “It’s like killing three birds with one stone,” he said.
 
 
What are perovskite solar panels?
 
Named after their crystal structure, perovskite panels are composed of chemical compounds layered just millimetres thick. These flexible, film-like panels can match the power efficiency of conventional polysilicon panels while being 20 times thinner and 10 times lighter.
 
Their flexibility allows installation on surfaces unsuitable for rigid panels, such as windows, walls, or rooftops unable to support heavy loads. This makes them ideal for densely populated, infrastructure-heavy nations like Japan.

Also Read

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM Ishiba denies reports of resignation after poll setback

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

India, Japan explore maritime, regional ties in Indo-Pacific region

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lowers Japan's tariff rate to 15%, says Tokyo to invest $550 bn in US

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks firm as investors look to tariff negotiations, earnings

 
Urban deployment amid limited flat land
 
Japan already leads major economies in installed solar capacity per square kilometre of flat land. However, its mountainous geography limits room for large-scale solar farms.
 
Tokyo now aims to generate up to 29 per cent of its electricity from solar energy by FY40—up from under 10 per cent today—by deploying perovskite panels across urban surfaces. Installing these panels on walls, glass windows, and other vertical spaces could turn cityscapes into decentralised solar farms.
 
Commercial rollout to begin in FY27
 
Though perovskite solar technology was discovered only in 2009, it is rapidly advancing. Sekisui Chemical, which developed the panels for Expo 2025, plans to begin commercial shipments by the end of this fiscal year. Full-scale production is slated for FY27.
 
Futoshi Kamiwaki, president of Sekisui Solarfilm—a subsidiary created to scale the product—said perovskite panels have the potential to surpass conventional solar cells in energy efficiency.
 
Rising efficiency draws more players
 
Conventional silicon solar cells typically reach 20 per cent efficiency. Sekisui’s perovskite panels have achieved 15 per cent in the field. But under lab conditions, the technology has reached nearly 30 per cent, according to Kamiwaki.
 
This promise has attracted more than a dozen players, including industry heavyweights like Panasonic and Kaneka, who are exploring integration of perovskite cells into window glass and other building materials.
 
Targeting 20 GW from next-gen solar by 2040
 
This wave of innovation is expected to support Japan’s goal of generating 20 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from next-generation solar technologies—including perovskite panels—by 2040. This output would be equivalent to the power generated by approximately 20 nuclear power plants, significantly advancing the country’s energy independence and sustainability targets.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces Asia trade deals, offers relief to some, others await

Storm, Storm Lee

Heavy storms in Vietnam kill 1 as Wipha weakens to tropical depression

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump exits UN cultural body UNESCO again, calls it 'woke, divisive'

jets, F-7 BGI aircraft, bangladesh aircraft

Grief, angst continue as toll in jet crash on school rises to 32 in B'desh

Replit CEO Amjad Masad

'Unacceptable': Replit CEO apologises after AI fakes data, deletes code

Topics : Japan solar power solar energy Solar panels BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon