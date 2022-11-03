Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse on November 8; here's all you need to know

World will witness another celestial event as a reddish will be visible on November 8 for 85 minutes from North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Space.com reported.

This full is also the beaver, frost, frosty, or snow moon; Kartik Purnima; the loi krathong festival moon; the bon om touk ("boat racing festival") or cambodian water festival moon; the tazaungdaing festival moon; and ill (or il) poya, according to .

This will be the second total of 2022. The will turn a reddish-copper color when the event happens.

Commonly known as the Blood Moon, a total occurs when the full moon moves into the deep umbral shadow of the and receives light only first filtered by Earth's atmosphere. This blood moon will also be a beaver moon. A beaver moon is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, that occurs when the moon passes through the outer shadow of the . The last full moon that appears in November, before the winter solstice, is known as the 'Beaver moon', named after Beavers. Beavers are a species of rodents found in temperate regions.

The Beaver Blood moon will be visible from North and parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. And a partial will be visible from Iceland, parts of South America, south and central Asia and . A penumbral lunar eclipse — when the moon is in the lighter penumbral shadow from our planet — will be visible from eastern Brazil and Argentina, northern Scandinavia and the Middle East, the report said.

The partial lunar eclipse begins November 8 at 4:44 a.m. EST (2:14 pm IST), according to . Lunar totality — the Blood Moon phase — begins on November 8 at 05:17 am EST (2:47 pm IST ) and ends at 6:42 am EST (4:12 pm). A partial eclipse will then be visible until 8:05 am EST (5:35 pm IST). A faint penumbral moon phase of the eclipse will begin about an hour before the first partial eclipse and end about an hour after the second partial eclipse.

Throughout the event, it will also be possible to see Uranus close to the eclipsed moon. Though, in parts of Asia — including Hong Kong — Uranus will be briefly hidden behind the moon during totality, the report said.

The last lunar eclipse took place on May 16, 2022, which makes this one the second lunar eclipse of the year.