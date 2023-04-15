close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japanese giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds creator for $1 bn: Report

Rovio in February this year removed its original Angry Birds game from Google Play Store, and renamed the Apple iOS version to Red's First Flight

IANS San Francisco
Angry Birds

Angry Birds

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rovio Entertainment, the creator of the iconic Angry Birds mobile game franchise, may be acquired for $1 billion by Sega, the Japanese video game and entertainment company, the media reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sega is close to buying Rovio and the deal may get closed by early next week.

The original Angry Birds game was a super success in 2009, but the franchise has seemingly fallen off since its 2014 peak.

The original was the first mobile game to reach 1 billion downloads, a record certified by Guinness World Records.

'The Angry Birds Movie' was a box-office success and is still the seventh highest grossing video game movie.

Its 2019 sequel, 'The Angry Birds Movie 2', did not achieve the same level of success though.

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder

Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony

Apple Arcade launches new puzzle game 'Illustrated', updates others

Climate change hitting us from various different angles: Nirmala Sitharaman

US retail giant Best Buy to lay off hundreds of employees amid inflation

Samsung cuts pay hike to average 4.1%, freezes raises for board members

Top headlines: Adani row probe, Ambani's plan to take on Netflix, Disney

US Prez Biden says he'll announce on 2024 re-elections 'relatively soon'

Rovio in February this year removed its original Angry Birds game from Google Play Store, and renamed the Apple iOS version to Red's First Flight.

"We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game's impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store from February 23," the company had said.

'Rovio Classics: Angry Birds' will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted.

Earlier, Israeli developer Playtika was reported to be acquiring Rovio for around $800 million but the deal fell off.

--IANS

na/prw/ksk/

Topics : Angry Birds | acquisition

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon