JUST IN
Epic Games not planning to build battle royale game Fortnite in VR
Year in review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ to Redmi Pad, 5 best tablets of 2022
US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition
Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?
Google Chrome browser gets new modes to boost battery life, free up memory
Google Pixel 7 Pro's new camera update gives more control over macro mode
Action to detain consignment is a death knell for exports, says Vivo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
Microsoft Teams adds free communities feature, plans to take on rivals
Apple supplier Foxconn invests $500 mn in India amid disruptions: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Amazon to bring TikTok-like feed of shoppable content 'Inspire' to its app
Business Standard

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder

With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has started to roll out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Window | Microsoft OS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Windows 11
Windows 11

With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has started to roll out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes a built-in screen recorder tool.

Snipping Tool has always made it fast and easy to capture and share content from the PC, and now with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content, Microsoft said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"We know that Snipping Tool is a favourite among the Insider community, so we are very excited to introduce a built-in screen recorder with this update," said Dave Grochocki, Principal Program Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps

To use the new tool, a user is required to open the Snipping Tool application and select the new record option.

Before beginning the screen recording session, users will be able to choose and adjust the area of their screen that they want to record. After completion, users can preview it before saving or sharing their recordings with others.

"We are just beginning the roll out now, so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive the update right away," Grochocki explained.

In October, the tech giant had rolled out several new features, including files sharing, to help users share files and photos easily to Windows 11.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 12:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU