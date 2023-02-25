JUST IN
Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers in 2022, Indian leads
Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias, says report
Twitter shuts off its internal Slack, employees say didn't pay bills
Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022
Inside Taiwanese chip giant, US expansion stokes tension: Report
JPMorgan could reach $1 trillion market value by 2030, says Morgan Stanley
Netflix makes preparations to open Vietnam office after negotiating for yrs
BASF to cut 2,600 jobs as firm adjusts to future without cheap Russian gas
Regulators now gear up to probe Google Maps in potential anti-trust case
Sam Bankman-Fried now charged with unlawful political contributions
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
North Korea's food shortage worsens amid Covid-19, but no famine yet
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta rolls out paid verification in Australia, NZ for FB, Insta users

Meta has rolled out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in Australia and New Zealand

Topics
Facebook | Instagram | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta has rolled out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in Australia and New Zealand.

The subscription plan known as "Meta Verified" offers a verified label, improved reach, better protection from impersonation, access to customer support and exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram, reports TechCrunch.

Last week, the company announced that it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

Moreover, users can look at the benefits offered by the subscription and the procedure to join on the company's website.

As the company is doing a slow rollout of the plan, many users might not see the option to purchase it right away, said the report.

There are separate plans for Instagram and Facebook, and currently, only the web plan is available for Facebook.

So, if users want to purchase Meta Verified for both platforms, they will have to pay $27 per month.

For Meta Verified, users must be at least 18 years old, have a history of recent activity, such as posting, and have a profile photo that matches the government ID they provide.

As of now, Meta subscribers cannot change their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile picture without unsubscribing and reapplying.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.