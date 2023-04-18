close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hunger stalks 48 million people in West Africa amid supply curbs

Food inflation has surged in Africa since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022

Bloomberg
Hunger, Africa

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Katarina Hoije

As many as 48 million people across western and central Africa will go hungry in the coming months as efforts to contain inflation contribute to food shortages, the United Nations food agency said.
 
The increase in the number of people in the region facing food insecurity to the highest level in a decade is being driven by coastal nations including Togo and Benin, which have requested food assistance for the first time, said Ollo Sib, a regional adviser at the World Food Programme. Millions of people in Ghana and Ivory Coast are also facing hunger, he said.
Food inflation has surged in Africa since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The conflict stoked an increase in fuel and fertilizer costs that contributed to double-digit increases in food costs from Nigeria to Ethiopia. Trade restrictions to control the cost of staples is contributing to shortages in the region, Sib said in an interview Tuesday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“We have identified 50 different measures taken across the region by all countries that restrict the movement of food and other goods from one country to another and that is having an impact on food supply,” he said.
Burkina Faso has halted grain exports to Niger, Nigeria has stopped rice shipments to Benin and Ivory Coast has halted exports of plantains to Burkina Faso, according to data collected by the WFP.

Also Read

Global Hunger Index erroneous measure of hunger: Health Ministry sources

Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats

Pakistan pushes to increase non-permanent members in UN Security Council

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

J&J May Need to Defend Baby Powder Cancer Suits After 19-Month Pause

Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire agreement

China's consumer-driven growth gives boost to economy worldwide

Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax by 55%


Conflict in the Sahel region and climate shocks continue to contribute to food insecurity, he said. The town of Menaka in eastern Mali and Djibo in northern Burkina Faso are among 30 localities identified by the WFP as areas where food transport has been blocked because of insecurity.
Topics : Hunger | Africa | United Nations

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon