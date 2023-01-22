JUST IN
SBI Life Insurance Q3 profit falls over 16% to Rs 304 cr, total income up
ICICI Bank's Q3 net jumps 34% YoY on robust net interest income growth
Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 profit up 24% to Rs 373 cr on rising interest income
IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 605 crore on growth in income
YES Bank Q3 net down 80.7% at Rs 52 crore as ageing bad loan hurt
Ultratech Cement's Q3 net profit falls 38% to Rs 1,062 cr, revenue up 19.5%
ICICI Bank Q3 profit jumps 34% to Rs 8,312 cr amid healthy growth in NII
YES Bank reports surprise 80% plunge in Q3 profit to Rs 51 cr as NPAs rise
UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38% due to surge in expenses
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 17% in Q3FY23
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Retailers shrug off winter chill to see double-digit growth in yr-end sales
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

In the slow lane: 2.5% rise in profit the least in 10 quarters

Topics
Q3 results | corporate earnings

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Q3 earnings, results

The early bird results for Q3FY23 hint at a further slowdown in corporate earnings and revenue growth.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q3 results

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.