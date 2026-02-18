Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge bars deportation of Palestinian activist who led protests at Columbia

Judge bars deportation of Palestinian activist who led protests at Columbia

Ruling marked the latest setback for the federal government's sweeping effort to expel pro-Palestinian campus activists and others who expressed criticism of Israel

US flag, US, united states

Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident of the US for the last decade, was born in a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank | Photo: Pexels

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An immigration judge has blocked the Trump administration from deporting Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian graduate student who led protests at Columbia University against Israel and the war in Gaza.

In a ruling made public Tuesday, the judge, Nina Froes, said she had terminated the case because of a procedural misstep by government attorneys, who failed to properly certify an official document they intended to use as evidence.

The Trump administration may appeal the decision. But the ruling marked the latest setback for the federal government's sweeping effort to expel pro-Palestinian campus activists and others who expressed criticism of Israel.

Last month, a separate immigration blocked the government's attempt to deport a Tufts University graduate student, Rumeysa Ozturk, over an op-ed criticizing the school's response to the war in Gaza.

 

Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident of the US for the last decade, was born in a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He was arrested by immigration agents during a citizenship interview last April, but he was released two weeks later by a federal judge.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu seeks to strip Israeli nationality of convicted Palestinians

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay, Columbia Univ to set up AI centre for manufacturing innovation

Rubble lies at the site of Thursday's Israeli strike on a house, in the central Gaza Strip | Reuters

Israeli strikes kill 3 people near Gaza City amid renewed peace efforts

gaza

Gaza's Rafah crossing reopened, but few Palestinians managed to cross

gaza

Israeli strikes kill 24 in Gaza as ceasefire comes under fresh strain

In the months since, the government has continued its effort to deport him, citing a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio arguing noncitizens can be expelled from the country if their presence may undermine US foreign policy interests.

Government attorneys submitted a photocopy of the document to the immigration judge, but they failed to certify it as required under federal law, the judge wrote.

"I am grateful to the court for honouring the rule of law and holding the line against the government's attempts to trample on due process," Mahdawi said in a statement released by his attorneys. "This decision is an important step towards upholding what fear tried to destroy: the right to speak for peace and justice."  Mahdawi has also mounted a separate case federal district court arguing that he was unlawfully detained. That case remains ongoing, his lawyers said.

Inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security were not immediately returned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

youtube

YouTube down for more than 320,000 users in US, shows Downdetector

zohran mamdani, NYC, new york

Mamdani threatens to raise NYC property taxes by 10% as last-resort option

Blue Origin, spacecraft

Blue Origin CEO vows all-in effort to beat rival SpaceX in moon race

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Russia launched 29 missiles, 400 drones before Geneva talks, says Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov hosts Brics envoys, discusses ways to enhance strategic partnership

Topics : palestine Columbia Israel-Palestine Palestinian refugees Palestine refugees Gaza protests Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance