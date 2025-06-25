Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge blocks Trump admin from withholding funds for EV charger infra

Judge blocks Trump admin from withholding funds for EV charger infra

US District Judge Tana Lin ruled that states are likely to succeed in their lawsuit claiming the federal government illegally withheld billions meant for EV charging station infrastructure

Donald Trump, Trump

A US judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from withholding funds awarded to 14 states. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A US judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from withholding funds awarded to 14 states including California, New York, Illinois and Washington for electric vehicle charger infrastructure. 
US District Judge Tana Lin in Seattle, Washington, ruled that the states were likely to succeed in a lawsuit alleging that the federal government was illegally withholding billions of dollars awarded to states for building EV charging stations. 
The US Transportation Department in February suspended the $5 billion EV charging program, which was part of former President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, and rescinded prior approval of states' spending plans. 
 
Lin's ruling did not apply to District of Columbia, Minnesota and Vermont, which also sued over the funding rescission but did not provide evidence that they would suffer immediate harm as a result of the Transportation Department decision. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump to meet Nato allies amid doubts over US defence commitment

US President Donald Trump

Lawsuit challenges billions of dollars in Trump admin's funding cuts

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Court orders Trump admin to return man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Trump admin to provide $30 mn to Israeli group distributing food in Gaza

Harvard, Harvard University

US judge extends block on Trump-era ban on foreign students at Harvard

Lin's ruling will take effect in seven days, which gives the Trump administration time to file an appeal and ask an appellate court to block her ruling from taking effect. 
"The administration cannot dismiss programs illegally, like the bipartisan Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program, just so that the President's Big Oil friends can continue basking in record-breaking profits, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
A spokesman for the White House and Transportation Department did not immediately comment. 
The states said in their lawsuit that the Trump administration's withholding of the funds "will devastate the ability of states to build the charging infrastructure necessary for making EVs accessible to more consumers, combating climate change, reducing other harmful pollution, and supporting the states green economies."  Lin said in her ruling that states were harmed by the Trump administration's policy shift because they had dedicated their own resources to EV infrastructure in the expectation of further funding from the federal government.
 
Republicans have sought to wind back support for EVs on numerous fronts. 
California and 10 other states this month filed suit challenging a repeal by Congress of the state's 2035 electric vehicle rules and heavy duty truck requirements. 
A bill passed by the US House in May would end a $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and repeal vehicle emissions rules designed to prod automakers into building more EVs. 
The US General Services Administration said EV charging stations not deemed mission critical at government buildings would be deactivated and in March declared that no new government EV charging station installations were authorised.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral primary as rival Cuomo concedes

Stabbing

Teen indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Texas school track meet

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for what could be historic summit or divided one

Fordow after US airstrike

US strikes fell short, only set back Iran's nuclear programme: Pentagon

Walmart

Walmart tests dark stores closed to public to speed up online delivery

Topics : Donald Trump administration Trump administration Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon