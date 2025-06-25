Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Walmart tests dark stores closed to public to speed up online delivery

Walmart tests dark stores closed to public to speed up online delivery

Faster delivery is a key priority area for Walmart, as shoppers are increasingly paying more to get their purchases faster

Walmart

Walmart Inc. is testing dark stores, which resemble retail stores but are closed to the public, as a way to speed up deliveries. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jaewon Kang
 
Walmart Inc. is testing dark stores, which resemble retail stores but are closed to the public, as a way to speed up deliveries. 
The company has opened one of these smaller warehouses in Dallas and plans to add another in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is based, according to people with knowledge of the matter who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.  Walmart is exploring adding more locations, the people said.
 
Faster delivery is a key priority area for Walmart, as shoppers are increasingly paying more to get their purchases faster. The dark stores aim to help the company cover a wider delivery radius and improve speed, as it seeks to better compete with Amazon.com Inc. and other digital giants.  
 

Also Read

Walmart

Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty tops 25,150 in pre-open

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE updates: 4 decades later, second Indian heads to space today

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Court orders Trump admin to return man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Boeing, Boeing 737 max

NTSB blames Boeing, FAA oversight failures for 2024 midair blowout

 
A Walmart spokesman said the company regularly tests new tools, features and capabilities with the goal of delivering a fast, smooth customer experience. 
 
The new dark stores will carry some of the most popular items that shoppers buy, amplifying the reach of existing stores and bigger warehouses that fulfill orders. Walmart operated a handful of similar warehouses during the mid-2010s through the pandemic before closing them. 
 
In recent years, the company has focused on expanding its digital operations by offering new services such as pharmacy delivery. Walmart has also broadened its marketplace for third-party sellers, adding more brands, expanding price points and entering new categories.  
 
Other retailers have also set their sights on fast delivery, which typically come with extra fees that help offset costs associated with online orders.  
 
Walmart expects its online business to hit profitability this year after investing billions of dollars to better compete with Amazon. To trim costs, the company has batched more orders together and is automating the retrieval and packaging of items in warehouses.
 

More From This Section

Israel-Iran conflict

Trump-brokered truce gains ground as nuclear watchdog seeks Iran access

Donald Trump, Situation room

Trump makes U-turn, says not keen on regime change in Iran after ceasefire

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration postpones classified briefings for lawmakers on Iran

China's President Xi Jinping

Beijing treads cautiously in Iran-Israel war despite ties with Tehran

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian attacks kill 26 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy seeks more Western help

Topics : walmart store Walmart online Walmart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon