Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral primary as rival Cuomo concedes

Zohran Mamdani leads NYC Democratic mayoral primary with 43.5% votes, ahead of Andrew Cuomo's 36.3%, as final ranked-choice results await announcement on July 1

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

New York City Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the Democratic mayoral primary, with over 90 per cent of ballots counted. On Tuesday night, former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race, acknowledging Mamdani’s lead even as the final result awaits completion of the ranked-choice voting process.
 
“Mamdani won,” Cuomo told supporters. “Tonight is his night. We are going to take a look and make some decisions.”
 
If the lead holds, 33-year-old Mamdani would become New York City's first Muslim and Indian-American mayor. With 90 per cent of the ballots counted, Mamdani commands 43.5 per cent of the vote, while Cuomo trails at 36.3 per cent.   
 
 

Andrew Cuomo’s return bid overshadowed by past

 
Cuomo’s mayoral run marked his first major political comeback attempt since resigning as governor in 2021 following a sexual harassment scandal. Entering the race with significant name recognition and deep political ties, the 67-year-old initially appeared to be a formidable contender.

However, the campaign was hampered by the lingering shadow of his resignation. The allegations—detailed in a report that concluded Cuomo harassed at least 11 women — remained a recurring theme throughout his candidacy. Cuomo denied intentional wrongdoing, characterising the charges as politically motivated.
 

Progressive surge propels Zohran Mamdani

 
Mamdani, a relatively unknown state legislator when the race began, surged in popularity with a progressive campaign platform focused on affordability and economic justice. He advocated for free buses, universal childcare, affordable housing, a higher minimum wage, and increased taxation on the wealthy.
 
He received high-profile endorsements from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. Mamdani’s campaign stood out for its grassroots energy, vibrant street presence, and digital outreach, contrasting with Cuomo’s traditional approach.
 
On election day, Central Brooklyn reflected Mamdani’s momentum. Supporters gathered near polling sites, celebrating with music and refreshments. “New York City feels alive again,” said Amani Kojo, a 23-year-old first-time voter. “It’s 100 degrees outside and it's a vibe.”
 

Executive credentials questioned

 
Despite his rise, Mamdani faced criticism from Cuomo and centrist Democrats over his perceived lack of executive experience. Detractors highlighted his limited time in the state Assembly and absence of federal or administrative leadership.
 
Cuomo also criticised Mamdani’s outspoken support for Palestinian rights, which some moderates considered controversial. In response, Mamdani remained defiant. “To Cuomo, I have never had to resign in disgrace,” he said during a televised debate.
 

What happens next in the race

 
New York’s primary elections use a ranked-choice voting system in which voters can rank up to five candidates. If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of first-choice votes, the rankings are tabulated in successive rounds until a majority is reached.
 
Since no candidate achieved an outright majority, the final round of counting will be conducted on July 1. The result will determine which Democratic nominee will challenge incumbent Mayor Eric Adams in the November 2025 general election.
 
Adams, who is running as an independent, will face Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. Speculation also remains that Cuomo may still enter the general election as an independent candidate if he does not prevail in the primary.
 
(With agency inputs)

