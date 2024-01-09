Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Juniper share surge on reports of HP Enterprise closing $13 bn deal

The firm stopped working on unreleased games and planned to divest of titles already launched, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it is in talks with multiple prospective buyers of its gaming assets, including the world's largest video games company, Tencent, as the Chinese social media firm retreats from the gaming industry.
 
Talks are ongoing but no deal has been reached, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ByteDance and Tencent are discussing a deal involving multiple popular video games published by ByteDance's Nuverse gaming unit including "Crystal of Atland" and "Earth: Revival", local media outlet LatePost reported on Monday.
 
Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
ByteDance in November said it would overhaul Nuverse and retreat from the gaming business to focus on other core businesses, five years after beginning its high-profile foray into the $185 billion global video games market.
 
The firm stopped working on unreleased games and planned to divest of titles already launched, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.
 
It has been seeking buyers of its other gaming unit Moonton which it acquired in 2021, Reuters also reported in November.
ByteDance's relationship with Tencent in gaming has warmed after a rancorous period of competition. Tencent has made heavy use of ByteDance's advertising network to promote its latest game "DreamStar", Reuters reported in December.

Also Read

TikTok owner ByteDance in talks with Tencent, others to sell gaming assets

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

ByteDance to fire hundreds and shut Nuverse in major gaming retreat

Juniper share surge on reports of HP Enterprise closing $13 bn deal

JD.com unit dives 46% post disclosing investigation of 'suspicious' revenue

Boeing blowout occurred hours before key US deal on 737 Max crashes expired

Quakes, storms cause $95 billion in insurance losses in 2023: Munich Re

Medics, patients flee southern Gaza hospitals as fighting intensifies: WHO

Topics : TikTok ByteDance tencent gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon