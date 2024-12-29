Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 06:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president, complicating EU path

Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president, complicating EU path

Georgia's outgoing president and main pro-Western parties have boycotted the post-election parliamentary sessions and demanded a rerun of the ballot

Georgia Flag

Georgia Flag(Photo: reuters)

AP Tbilisi (Goergia)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili was formally inaugurated as president of Georgia on Sunday, cementing the ruling party's grip in what the opposition calls a blow to the country's EU aspirations and a victory for former imperial ruler Russia.

Outgoing pro-Western Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said Sunday morning that she would vacate her residence at the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, but insisted she was still the legitimate office holder.

I will come out of here, come out to you and be with you. ... This presidential residence was a symbol as long as there was a president here who was legitimate. I bring legitimacy with me, Zourabichvili told a crowd of supporters outside the palace.

 

She called Kavelashvili's inauguration a parody."  Kavelashvili, 53, who was the only candidate on the ballot, easily won the vote earlier in December given the Georgian Dream party's control of a 300-seat electoral college that replaced direct presidential elections in 2017. It is made up of members of Parliament, municipal councils and regional legislatures.

In his speech Sunday, Kavelashvili promised to be everyone's president, regardless of whether they like me or not. He called for the nation to unite behind him around "shared values, the principles of mutual respect, and the future we should build together."  Georgian Dream retained control of Parliament in the South Caucasus nation in an October 26 election that the opposition alleges was rigged with Moscow's help. The party has vowed to continue pushing toward accession in the European Union but also wants to reset ties with Russia.

Georgia's outgoing president and main pro-Western parties have boycotted the post-election parliamentary sessions and demanded a rerun of the ballot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Azerbaijan

Crashed plane was shot at from Russia, says Azerbaijan Prez Ilham Aliyev

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk supports far-right AfD party in Germany through oped piece

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim targets US in new 'hardline strategy' announcement

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu undergoes prostate removal amid crises on multiple fronts

smoke rises from fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport

Plane catches fire after skidding off runway in S Korea; at least 176 dead

Topics : Georgia India-Georgia FTA European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon