Home / World News / 'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose faces trial

'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose faces trial

Jasveen Sangha's trial had been scheduled to start August 19, but the judge postponed it for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved

Matthew Perry aka Chandler death

Perry, who was found dead at age 54 at his home on October 23, 2023, had been getting ketamine from his regular doctor for treatment of depression. (File Photo)

AP Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

A woman charged with selling Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that killed him is headed for a September trial.

Jasveen Sangha's trial the only one forthcoming in the death of the Friends star after four other defendants reached plea agreements with prosecutors is now set to begin September 23 after an order Tuesday from a federal judge in Los Angeles. 

The 42-year-old Sangha, who prosecutors say was known to her customers as The Ketamine Queen, is charged with five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in death. She has pleaded not guilty and has been held in federal custody since her arrest last year.

 

Her trial had been scheduled to start August 19, but the judge postponed it for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved.

Sangha's lawyers said they needed the time to go through the huge amount of evidence they have received from the prosecution and to finish their own investigation.

Sangha was one of the two biggest targets in the investigation of Perry's death, along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month. Perry's personal assistant, his friend and another doctor also entered guilty pleas and are cooperating with prosecutors. All are awaiting sentencing.

Perry, who was found dead at age 54 at his home on October 23, 2023, had been getting ketamine from his regular doctor for treatment of depression, an increasingly common off-label use for the surgical anesthetic.

But prosecutors say when the doctor wouldn't give Perry as much as he wanted, he illegally sought more from Plasencia, then still more from Sangha, who they say presented herself as "a celebrity drug dealer with high quality goods.

Perry's assistant and friend said in their plea agreements that they acted as middlemen to buy large amounts of ketamine for Perry from Sangha, including 25 vials for USD 6,000 in cash a few days before his death. Prosecutors allege that included the doses that killed Perry.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

