Accused in Trump assassination returns to court, hopes to represent himself

The accused, Ryan Routh previously made the request earlier this month during a hearing in Fort Pierce before US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

Routh is scheduled to stand trial in September, a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted his attempt to shoot Trump as he played golf. (Photo: Freepik)

AP Fort Pierce
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A man charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump last year at his Florida golf course will return to court Thursday to once again explain why he wants to fire his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself.

Ryan Routh previously made the request earlier this month during a hearing in Fort Pierce before US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon. She did not rule during the hearing but said she would issue a written order later. But now Routh, 59, is set to be back in front of Cannon, a day after his court-appointed federal public defenders asked to be taken off the case. 

 

Routh is scheduled to stand trial in September, a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted his attempt to shoot Trump as he played golf. Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

The judge told Routh earlier this month that she doesn't intend to delay the September 8 start date of his trial, even if she lets him represent himself.

Routh, who has described the extent of his education as two years of college after earning his GED certificate, told Cannon that he understood and would be ready. 

In a June 29 letter to Cannon, Routh said that he and his attorneys were "a million miles apart" and that they were refusing to answer his questions. He also suggested in the same letter that he could be used in a prisoner exchange with Iran, China, North Korea or Russia.

I could die being of some use and save all this court mess, but no one acts; perhaps you have the power to trade me away, Routh wrote.

On Wednesday, the federal public defender's office filed a motion for termination of appointment of counsel, claiming that the attorney-client relationship is irreconcilably broken.

Attorneys said Routh refused to meet with them for a scheduled in-person meeting Tuesday morning at the federal detention centre in Miami. They said Routh has refused six attempts to meet with their team. 

It is clear that Mr. Routh wishes to represent himself, and he is within his Constitutional rights to make such a demand, the motion said.

The US Supreme Court has held that criminal defendants have a right to represent themselves in court proceedings, as long as they can show a judge they are competent to waive their right to be defended by an attorney.

Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on September 15 at his West Palm Beach country club.

A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. 

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.

Routh has another, unrelated hearing in Cannon's courtroom scheduled for Friday on the admissibility of certain evidence and testimony that can be used for the trial.

In addition to the federal charges, Routh also has pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

