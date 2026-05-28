Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US inflation rises to 3.8% in April, erodes Americans' spending power

US inflation rises to 3.8% in April, erodes Americans' spending power

Inflation is also notably above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, which means Fed policymakers may decide to forego any cuts to their key short-term interest rate this year

US inflation

Representative image from file.

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, the latest sign that spiking gas prices and higher food costs are squeezing Americans' finances.

Inflation jumped to 3.8% in April compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from 3.5% in March and the highest since May 2023. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.4%, down from the 0.7% jump in March.

The report showed that prices have risen for many items in addition to gas, indicating that inflation could persist and pose problems for congressional Republicans in this year's midterm elections.

 

Inflation is also notably above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, which means Fed policymakers may decide to forego any cuts to their key short-term interest rate this year. Some officials have signalled that their next move could be a hike rather than a cut.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation rose to 3.3% in April from 3.2% the previous month. It is the highest core figure since November 2023. One positive sign in the report: Core prices rose just 0.2% in April from March.

Higher prices are also cutting into consumers' incomes, which were unchanged in April from March. Adjusted for inflation, incomes actually slipped 0.1% last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

France becomes first EU country to reimburse anti-obesity drugs: Minister

Albert Manifold

Ex-BP Chairman Manifold hits back at 'lies' told about his conduct

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Kuwait reports missile, drone attack as Iran ceasefire strain escalates

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump refiles $10 billion defamation suit against WSJ over Epstein report

High temperatures

Global temperatures may reach near-record highs in next 5 years: UN report

Topics : US Inflation Americans International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026Ashok Leyland Q4 ResultsCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table