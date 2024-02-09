Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

King Charles III doing extremely well after cancer diagnosis: Queen Camilla

Well he's doing extremely well under the circumstances,' Camilla said. He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere that's very cheering

King Charles III

King Charles III has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.
Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Well he's doing extremely well under the circumstances,' Camilla said. He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere that's very cheering.
The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World leaders react after King Charles gets diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III is to visit fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral in France

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

Pakistan general elections: At least 12 people killed in 51 terror attacks

The land of Ferrari and Lamborghini has new speed limit: 30 kmph

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza: Report

Walt Disney's stock soars on strong results ahead of face-off with Peltz

Vote counting begins in Pakistan, clear picture expected early Friday

Topics : cancer patient Britain UK govt Queen Elizabeth England cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon