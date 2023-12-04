Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Last month, that infighting came to OpenAI's boardroom. Rebel board members tried to force out Altman because, they believed, they could no longer trust him to build AI that would benefit humanity

artificial intelligence ai tech

NYT
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Cade Metz, Karen Weise, Nico Grant & Mike Isaac

Elon Musk celebrated his 44th birthday in July 2015 at a three-day party thrown by his wife at a California wine country resort dotted with cabins. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This was years before Twitter became X and Tesla had a profitable year. Larry Page, a party guest, was still the chief executive of Google. And artificial intelligence (AI) had pierced the public consciousness only a few years before, when it was used to identify cats on YouTube — with 16 percent accuracy. AI was the big topic of conversation back then. The tone soon turned contentious as the two debated whether AI would ultimately elevate humanity or destroy it.

As the discussion stretched into the chilly hours, it grew intense. Page described his vision of a digital utopia in a whisper. Humans would eventually merge with artificially intelligent machines, he said. One day there would be many kinds of intelligence competing for resources, and the best would win. If that happens, Musk said, we’re doomed. The machines will destroy humanity.

With a rasp of frustration, Page insisted his utopia should be pursued. Finally he called Musk a “specieist,” a person who favors humans over the digital life-forms of the future. That insult, Musk said later, was “the last straw.”

But eight years later, the argument between the two men seems prescient. The question of whether AI will elevate the world or destroy it — or at least inflict grave damage — has framed an ongoing debate. That debate has pitted some of the world’s richest men against one another: Musk, Page, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, the tech investor Peter Thiel, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Sam Altman of OpenAI. All have fought for a piece of the business — which one day could be worth trillions of dollars — and the power to shape it. At the heart of this competition is a brain-stretching paradox. The people who say they are most worried about AI are among the most determined to create it and enjoy its riches. They have justified their ambition with their strong belief that they alone can keep AI from endangering Earth.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Brookfield's $12.8 billion Origin Energy bid rejected by investors

Israel orders evacuations but Palestinians are running out of places to go

US sets limits on sourcing material from China to receive EV tax credits

Climate finance in the spotlight at COP28 climate talks to bridge gaps

Euro zone yields hit multi-month lows as markets increase bets on rate cuts


Musk and Page stopped speaking soon after the party that summer. A few weeks later, Musk dined with Sam Altman, who was then running a tech incubator, and several researchers in a private room at the Rosewood hotel in Menlo Park, a favored deal-making spot close to the venture capital offices of Sand Hill Road. That dinner led to the creation of OpenAI later in the year. Backed by hundreds of millions of dollars from Musk and other funders, the lab promised to protect the world from Page’s vision. OpenAI is valued at more than $80 billion, though Musk and Altman’s partnership didn’t make it. The two have since stopped speaking.

“There is disagreement, mistrust, egos,” Altman said. “The closer people are to being pointed in the same direction, the more contentious the disagreements are. You see this in sects and religious orders. There are bitter fights between the closest people.”

Last month, that infighting came to OpenAI’s boardroom. Rebel board members tried to force out Altman because, they believed, they could no longer trust him to build AI that would benefit humanity. Over five chaotic days OpenAI looked as if it were going to fall apart, until the board — pressured by giant investors and employees who threatened to follow Altman out the door — backed down. The drama inside OpenAI gave the world its first glimpse of the bitter feuds among those who will determine the future of AI. But years before OpenAI’s near meltdown, there was a little-publicised but ferocious competition in Silicon Valley for control of the technology that is now quickly reshaping the world.

©2023 The New York Times News Service
Topics : artifical intelligence Digital technology Elon Musk Tesla Larry Page

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon