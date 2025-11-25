Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Power wins SECI bids for solar and battery storage projects

Hindustan Power wins SECI bids for solar and battery storage projects

The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Power on Tuesday said it has won a bid from SECI to develop a solar project with an energy storage system.

The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the company said in a statement.

It has also secured a project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy storage facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power.

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power-generation company in India, focused on renewable and transitional energy solutions.

 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

