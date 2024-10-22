Business Standard
Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

The company, whose other products also include mobile speakers and webcams, said revenue grew 6 per cent to $1.12 billion, beating the forecast of $1.10 billion

Logitech Signature Slim combo

The company's non-GAAP operating income rose 5 per cent to $193 million in the quarter ended September. (Photo: File)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Logitech International raised its full-year outlook after a strong performance and a growth in demand in the second quarter, the computer keyboard and mouse maker said on Tuesday.
 
The Swiss-American technology company now expects its full-year sales in the range of $4.39 billion to $4.47 billion, up from its previous guidance $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion.
 

The company's non-GAAP operating income rose 5 per cent to $193 million in the quarter ended September, beating analyst consensus forecast of $176 million in a Visible Alpha poll.
 
The company, whose other products also include mobile speakers and webcams, said revenue grew 6 per cent to $1.12 billion, beating the forecast of $1.10 billion.
 
 
"Our strong results and overall business momentum give us the confidence to raise our annual outlook," Logitech CFO Matteo Anversa said.
 
The figures continued a return to sales growth at Logitech, which struggled with lower demand following a pandemic-driven boom, as people stocked up on its equipment to work from home during lockdowns.
 

The company, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and San Jose, California, said it expects non-GAAP operating income to be between $720 million and $750 million for the year, compared with its previo

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

