Home / World News / Louvre museum in Paris closes after robbery targeting Napoleon-era jewels

Louvre museum in Paris closes after robbery targeting Napoleon-era jewels

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a robbery occurred at the Louvre on Sunday morning as thieves reportedly used chainsaws and a freight elevator to steal Napoleon-era jewels

The Louvre

The Louvre announced it was closed 'for exceptional reasons'. (Photo: X/@MuseeLouvre)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most-visited museum which houses paintings like Mona Lisa, was closed on Sunday after a reported theft.
 
In a post on X, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a robbery had taken place earlier on Sunday. “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”
 
The museum announced it was closed “for exceptional reasons” and did not provide further details about the incident or the items stolen.
 

Thieves used 'freight elevator'

 
According to AFP, Paris police confirmed that one or more criminals had broken into the museum. A police source told the agency that the thieves arrived on a scooter, armed with small chainsaws, and used a freight elevator to access the targeted area.
 
 
French daily Le Parisien reported that the perpetrators entered the building from the side facing the Seine River, where construction work is underway. They reportedly broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole “nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress”.

Investigation underway at the historic site

 
French authorities have launched an investigation, with Dati confirming that she was at the site alongside police officials. The Louvre did not immediately comment beyond confirming its closure for “exceptional reasons".
 
The Louvre, home to more than 8 million annual visitors, holds some of the world’s most iconic artworks, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and ancient Greek and Roman sculptures.
 

Museum under renovation

 
Earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major renovation project for the Louvre after its director, Laurence des Cars, warned that overcrowding, leaks, and fluctuating temperatures were affecting both visitors and the conservation of artworks.
 
In a note to the culture ministry leaked in January, Des Cars described the space beneath the glass pyramid entrance as poorly insulated and noisy, calling the experience a “physical ordeal” for visitors and staff alike.

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

