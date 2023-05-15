close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Macron to build back factories, boost France's economy shaken by protests

Building factories to boost job creation and make France more independent that's President Emmanuel Macron's ambition for the French economy

AP Dunkirk (France)
Macron, Emmanuel Macron

5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Building factories to boost job creation and make France more independent that's President Emmanuel Macron's ambition for the French economy.

It's a big challenge, as France reels from protracted protests, rising food and energy prices and other fallout from the Ukraine war.

While Macron woos investors to help re-industrialize France and reduce Europe's dependence on China and the U.S., protesters follow him around the country, banging saucepans to protest economic injustice and his leadership.

More than 200 international business leaders are expected Monday at the Choose France' event staged at the palace of Versailles to promote foreign investment.

It follows a series of incentives announced by Macron last week to support innovative industries and transition towards greener technology. They include tax credits in fields like battery production, electric cars, hydrogen and wind power, as well as accelerating authorization for industrial projects.

France is changing, is getting adapted to the course of the world and I believe that we're following the right path, which is to reindustrialize the country, to be more sovereign and more respectful of the climate and biodiversity," Macron said Friday during a visit to Dunkirk, in northern France.

Also Read

France's Macron calls for 'European sovereignty' during Netherlands visit

Biden hosts his french counterpart Macron amid friction over US climate law

French President Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics

Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me: Former Pak PM Imran Khan

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

France to send more tanks, armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid Russia war

Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

Macron's move comes after months of protests against his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The unpopularity of the reform has weakened his government at parliament and hampered his economic strategy.

Unions have called for a new round of nationwide demonstrations on June 6. Meanwhile, opponents keep staging small protests, with people loudly banging pots and pans in places where Macron and government members are scheduled to travel.

Credit rating agency Fitch last month downgraded France's sovereign credit rating, citing the protest movement. Political deadlock and (sometimes violent) social movements pose a risk to Macron's reform agenda, the agency wrote.

In Dunkirk Friday, Macron made time for many selfies with workers from several local factories who attended his speech at Aluminium Dunkerque, one of the biggest aluminum production sites in Europe. None of them asked him about the retirement age and, in contrast with his previous visits across French regions, he didn't walk through the city streets to meet with the crowd.

A heavy police presence was deployed in Dunkirk to keep potential protesters away.

Macron announced two major investments, both in the battery sector: one worth 5.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion) by Taiwanese group Prologium, the other one via a joint venture of China's XTC with French energy giant Orano worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). They are expected to create 3,000 and 1,700 jobs in the area respectively by 2030.

He seized the occasion to present the pension reform as part of a package that has already produced results. If we want to be more competitive, we must work a little longer, he said.

Since he took office in 2017, Macron has cut business taxes. He has made it easier to hire and fire workers and more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits, amid other pro-business policies.

Macron said 300 new factories had been created since 2017 two thirds in the past two years while 600 had been shut down in the previous decade. The COVID-19 crisis and Ukraine war have shown that domestic industrial production is needed to strengthen the country's sovereignty, he stressed.

For a fourth consecutive year, France was the European country that had attracted the greatest number of foreign investments, Macron said, citing a survey by EY last week.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday its statistics showed France's unemployment rate in March reached its lowest level since 2001, at 6.9% down from about 10% when Macron was elected. Still, the proportion of jobless people in France is higher than the average in the European Union, which is stable at 6%.

ProLogium CEO Vincent Yang told reporters in Dunkirk his group considered establishing facilities in the U.S., yet eventually chose the European Union as being more a favorable environment to develop innovative battery technology.

France was a relevant choice, Yang said, because we need to have stable, low-cost, and green electrical power" and Dunkirk, one of the major industrial ports in Europe, already has battery-related facilities. The country relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity, offering a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

Macron has been one of the most prominent advocates for a strong EU response to the $375 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act announced last summer by President Joe Biden to favor clean energy technology.

Earlier this year, the European Union presented plans to revamp its policies on promoting green technologies, unleashing subsidies and other financial incentives to ramp up domestic production.

We're going to better target our subsidies on low-emission European productions, Macron said. We're not being protectionist but taxpayers neither in the U.S. nor China fund batteries made in Europe. So why should we be the only place in the world where taxpayers' money goes to helping non-European products? We're going to stop doing that.

He also called last week for a pause on EU environmental regulations, arguing the bloc of 27 already imposes tougher rules than its competitors. The comments prompted immediate criticism from French and European Green politicians.

Macron later insisted he was sticking to his climate-related commitments, including all policies aimed at making the EU reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, but said, "Let's not add more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Emmanuel Macron France

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Jiu-jitsu, which Zuckerberg won a gold in, has a following in India too

Jiu-jitsu, Crosstrain Fight Club
5 min read

MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023: Everything you need to know

MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023
2 min read

Coca Cola, Zepto expand partnership to 'return and recycle' PET bottles

Coca Cola
2 min read

MG starts bookings for Comet at Rs 11,000, deliveries to start soon

Comet EV
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
5 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

LIVE: Punjab court summons Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 cr defamation case

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon