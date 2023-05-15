close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me: Former Pak PM Imran Khan

As the PDM-led govt gears up to kick start its sit-in to press Chief Justice of Pakistan to resign, Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan

IANS Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government gears up to kick start its sit-in from Monday to press Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to resign, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections, the media reported.

"Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner," The News quoted the former premier as saying.

In a Twitter thread, he claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting "Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years".

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of Khan.

Terming it a "drama", Khan wrote: "The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn't give a verdict according to the Constitution."

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open), The News reported.

Also Read

Plea for simultaneous national, provincial elections inadmissible: Pak SC

PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Imran asks chief justice to allow him to appear virtually for proceedings

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

France to send more tanks, armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid Russia war

Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

Assad emerges victorious, as Arab governments accept Syria back to the fold

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar; tears off roofs, kills at least 3

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Consumer preference, govt push make millets the darling of FMCG companies

FMCG
2 min read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Shadowfax
2 min read

Banned Garo National Liberation Army regrouping in west Meghalaya: Official

Gun
2 min read

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi
2 min read

Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
5 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon