JUST IN
Death toll after avalanche on Tibet highway rises to 13, rescue efforts on
European Union's Breton warns TikTok CEO to comply with new digital rules
US announces another $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Hundreds flee after fire breaks out in south Seoul, over 60 homes gutted
US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt
Time for Turkey to ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO applications: US
Singer-songwriter and CSNY co-founder David Crosby dies at age of 81
Biggest challenge during pandemic was negotiating politics: Pfizer
Xi Jinping says China's Covid-19 fight in new stage, faces tough tasks
Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for firing accident; may face 5-yr jail
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Only elections can avert Sri Lanka-like crisis, says former Pak PM Khan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

French President Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense

Topics
Emmanuel Macron | France | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP | PTI  |  Paris 

Macron, Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense.

Macron will present the outlines of a future military spending plan for 2024-2030 meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defense spending in the coming years to reinforce France's domestic security and the country's ability to operate abroad.

Macron is laying out the plan in a new year's speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France. He wants France's military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the U.S. and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.