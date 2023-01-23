JUST IN
Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB plans hawkish rate hike in coming months
Business Standard

Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation

Macron on Sunday pointed out that the first task of the two countries, as pioneers, should be building together a new energy model beyond their differences

Topics
Emmanuel Macron | France | Germany

IANS  |  Paris 

Macron, Emmanuel Macron

France and Germany should together become "pioneers" in the refoundation of Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of France-Germany reconciliation.

Macron on Sunday pointed out that the first task of the two countries, as pioneers, should be building together a new energy model beyond their differences, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must encourage and accelerate at the European level necessary public and private investments for the ecological transition," he noted, adding that the two allies must complete the diversification of their sources and encourage the production of carbon-free energy in Europe.

Macron said that the two countries should also be pioneers for innovation and technologies of tomorrow in order to build the ecological and social prosperity that unites France and Germany.

Macron laid out an ambitious European industrial strategy, Made In Europe 2030, which he said would make Europe the champion of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the future of Europe depended on the "driving force" of Germany and France.

"The German-French engine is a machine for compromise, well oiled, but from time to time also loud and marked by hard work," he said during the ceremony.

The 23rd Franco-German Council of Ministers was also held on Sunday, during which topics such as economy, energy transition, defense and European policy were discussed. In a joint declaration, the two countries agreed to increase collaboration in space and cyberspace.

"We must strengthen and promote our political, economic and social models, accelerate the energy transition to achieve climate neutrality and sustainability as soon as possible," the two countries said in the declaration.

The two countries also expressed determination to meet energy, environment, climate, industry and biodiversity challenges.

This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the Franco-German Council of Ministers was held offline.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:26 IST

`
