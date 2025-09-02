Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Thousands demand justice, protest against populist rule in Serbia

Thousands demand justice, protest against populist rule in Serbia

The protest led by high school and university students marked 10 months since a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Serbia's northern town of Novi Sad, killing 16 people

Serbia flag, Serbia

The protests Monday were held in the capital Belgrade and several other towns in Serbia (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Belgrade (Serbia)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters marched again in Serbia on Monday with shielded riot police guarding the Belgrade headquarters of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, who has threatened a major crackdown against those protesting his populist rule.

The protest led by high school and university students marked 10 months since a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Serbia's northern town of Novi Sad, killing 16 people. The disaster ignited a wave of public outrage, with state corruption and negligence cited as a major cause.

The protests Monday were held in the capital Belgrade and several other towns in Serbia. In Novi Sad, baton wielding police charged against the peaceful protesters, slightly injuring some of them, according to local portals.

 

Shielded riot police cordons and paramilitary loyalists guarded a park in the downtown of the capital in front of Vucic's headquarters, which has been serving for months as a human shield against the protesters.

The protesters have been demanding early elections, transparent investigations and criminal prosecutions against those responsible for the canopy collapse, as well as free media that Vucic is trying to stifle.

Also Read

UK police make over 500 arrests in largest Palestine Action protest

UK police make over 500 arrests in largest Palestine Action protest

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Protest vs protest: Govt prepared for Cong, BJP agitations, says K'taka HM

Protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US

Columbia to pay over $220 mn in deal with Trump to restore federal funding

rahul gandhi, protests, bihar protests

NDA attempting vote theft in Bihar, similar to Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi

sanitation workers protest tamil nadu

Sanitation workers protest in Tamil Nadu, demand better facilities and pay

"I think this fight will not be over soon," said Anabela Arsenovic, a student. "There are months ahead of us fighting, but I hope it will at some point and the elections will be held.

More than a hundred university and high school professors have been sacked as authorities cracked down against their support of the students. They have been replaced by Vucic's loyalists.

The large protest on Monday was held as Vucic, who has claimed he wants to take Serbia to a European Union membership, traveled to China for a gathering that includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of China and North Korea, along with the Belarus and Iranian presidents.

Vucic, who has been annoyed by independent media coverage of the protests, has branded the protesters as terrorists who want to unseat him from power.

Thousands of Vucic's supporters marched in several Serbian towns on Sunday in a sign of deep divisions in the Balkan state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Protest, Immigration Protest

Trump's policies spark protests in multiple US cities on Labour Day

Pension

European bonds face volatility as Dutch pension reform nears €2 trn mark

US President Donald Trump

India offered to reduce tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late: Trump

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin says Nato enlargement has to be addressed for Ukraine peace

Afghanistan earthquake

Earthquake devastates Afghan villages; kills 800 and injures 2,500

Topics : protests Protest Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon