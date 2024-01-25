Sensex (    %)
                        
Maine's top court declines to hear appeal of Donald Trump ballot decision

Trump contends Bellows should have recused herself, and that she was biased against him

Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Maine's top court Wednesday evening declined to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can stay on the state's ballot, keeping intact a judge's decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.
Democrat Shenna Bellows concluded that Trump didn't meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the US Constitution but a judge put that decision on hold pending the Supreme Court's decision on the similar case in Colorado.
In a unanimous decision, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court decided to maintain the status quo, rejecting Bellows' interlocutory appeal of the judge's decision requiring her to await the US Supreme Court decision before withdrawing, modifying or upholding her decision to keep Trump off the primary ballot on Super Tuesday.
Bellows' decision in December that Trump was ineligible made her the first election official to ban the Republican front-runner from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. In Colorado, the state supreme court reached the same conclusion.
The timelines are tight as the March 5 primary approaches. The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the Colorado case on Feb. 8, and the state already began mailing overseas ballots.
The nation's highest court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who engaged in insurrection from holding office. Some legal scholars say the post-Civil War clause applies to Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and encouraging his backers to storm the US Capitol after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump contends Bellows should have recused herself, and that she was biased against him. Trump said her actions disenfranchised voters in Maine, and were part of a broader effort to keep him off the ballot.
Bellows, who was elected by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, said she was bound by state law to make a determination after several residents challenged Trump's right to be on the primary ballot.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

