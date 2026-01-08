Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mamdani defends tenant official facing backlash for 'white supremacy' posts

Mamdani defends tenant official facing backlash for 'white supremacy' posts

Asked about the controversy on Wednesday, Mamdani did not address the substance of Weaver's posts but defended her record of standing up for tenants across the city and state

Zohran Mamdani

While Mamdani had said he was unaware of Da Costa's messages, Weaver's past social media posts were known to the administration (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing behind a newly-appointed housing official as she faces backlash for years-old social media posts, including messages that called for the seizure of private property and linked homeownership to white supremacy.

Cea Weaver, a longtime tenant activist, was tapped by the Democrat last week to serve as executive director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants. The mayor has vowed to expand and empower the office to take unprecedented steps against negligent landlords.

But in a sign of the high-level scrutiny on Mamdani's administration, Weaver's since-deleted posts have sparked condemnations from officials in the US Department of Justice and the editorial board of The Washington Post.

 

The posts, which were circulated on social media in recent days by critics of Mamdani, included calls to treat private property as a collective good and to impoverish the (asterisk)white(asterisk) middle class. A tweet sent in 2017 described homeownership as a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as wealth building public policy.'  Eric Adams, the city's former mayor and a fellow Democrat, said the remarks showed extreme privilege and total detachment from reality.

Asked about the controversy on Wednesday, Mamdani did not address the substance of Weaver's posts but defended her record of standing up for tenants across the city and state.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani speaks with Trump, terms US action in Venezuela 'act of war'

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani displays a signed executive order at Grand Army Plaza in New York on Jan. 2

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani begins term by revoking Adam's executive orders

Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani becomes New York mayor in historic City Hall ceremony

Zohran Mamdani

'Thinking of you': NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani pens a letter for Umar Khalid

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani vows to govern 'expansively and audaciously' as New York City mayor

Weaver said in an interview with a local TV station that some of the messages were regretful and not something I would say today.

I want to make sure that everybody has a safe and affordable place to live, whether they rent or own, and that is something I'm laser-focused on in this new role, she added.

The discussion comes after Mamdani last month accepted the resignation of another official, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, after the Anti-Defamation League shared social media posts she made over a decade ago that featured antisemitic tropes.

While Mamdani had said he was unaware of Da Costa's messages, Weaver's past social media posts were known to the administration, according to a mayoral spokesperson, Dora Pekec.

Weaver previously led the Housing Justice for All coalition, which was widely credited with helping to convince state lawmakers to pass a sweeping package of tenant protections in 2019.

As leader of the city's tenant protection office, she would play a key role in achieving one of Mamdani's most polarizing campaign pledges: identifying negligent landlords and forcing them to negotiate the sale of their properties to the city if they are unable to pay fines for violations.

The public stewardship proposal has drawn consternation from landlord groups and skepticism from others in city government.

But the early days of his administration have brought signs that the new mayor is not backing off on the idea.

In a press conference immediately following his inauguration last week, Mamdani said the city would take precedent-setting action against the owner of a Brooklyn apartment building that owed the city money and was currently in bankruptcy proceedings.

He then announced Weaver's appointment, drawing loud cheers from the members of a tenants union gathered in the building's lobby.

It is going to be challenging, Weaver acknowledged. New York is home to some of the most valuable real estate in the world. Everything about New York politics is about that fact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump seeks $6.2 mn in legal fees after Georgia election case dismissal

Marco Rubio

Denmark, Greenland seek talks with Rubio over US interest in taking island

Trump

Trump invites Colombian Prez to WH days after threatening military strike

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order to withdraw US from 66 international organisations

road safety

UK names new road safety rules 'Dev's Law' after Indian-origin victim

Topics : Zohran Mamdani New York New York City US housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayVenezuela's Stock MarketGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance