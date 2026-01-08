Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump invites Colombian Prez to WH days after threatening military strike

Trump invites Colombian Prez to WH days after threatening military strike

It was a Great Honour to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have hade, said Trump

Trump

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he'd invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.

It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had, Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future, he added.

Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.

 

This comes mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that Colombia is very sick too and accused Petro of making cocaine and selling it to the United States before adding: He's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you".

Asked whether US intervention was possible, Trump responded, Sounds good to me".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

road safety

UK names new road safety rules 'Dev's Law' after Indian-origin victim

Sergio Gor

US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor likely to arrive in India soon

Pakistan Air Force JF-17

Bangladesh expresses potential interest in JF-17 fighter jets: Pakistan

steel

BlueScope Steel rejects $9 billion takeover offer for fourth time

Greenland

European allies craft response plan should US act on Greenland move

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Colombia White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayVenezuela's Stock MarketGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance