Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Man arrested in UK over alleged cyberattack that affected European airports

Man arrested in UK over alleged cyberattack that affected European airports

The UK's National Crime Agency said the suspect was held in West Sussex on Tuesday on suspicion of offenses involving the misuse of computers

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,

London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A man in his 40s has been arrested in southern England over an alleged cyberattack that caused disruption at several European airports in recent days, including at London Heathrow, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The UK's National Crime Agency said the suspect was held in West Sussex on Tuesday on suspicion of offenses involving the misuse of computers.

The man has been released on conditional bail.

Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing," said Paul Foster, head of the NCA's national cyber crime unit. Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK"  Starting late Friday, airports in Berlin, Brussels and London were hit by disruptions to electronic systems that snarled up check-in and sent airline staffers trying options like handwriting boarding passes or using backup laptops. Many other European airports were unaffected.

 

The cyberattack affected software of Collins Aerospace, whose systems help passengers check in, print boarding passes and bag tags, and dispatch their luggage. The US-based company on Saturday cited a cyber-related disruption to its software at "select airports in Europe.

It was not immediately clear who might be behind the cyberattack, but experts said it could turn out to be hackers, criminal organizations or state actors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Drugs medicine

'Worst in Europe': Eli Lilly CEO slams UK drug prices, warns of fewer drugs

IT SECTOR, HIRING

Can humans outsmart AI? This New York job seeker's clever trick says yes

Tiktok

TikTok tracked and collected Canadian children's personal data, probe finds

china Flag, China

China ends developing-nation status to strengthen WTO amid Trump tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames India, China again for Russia's war, threatens more tariffs

Topics : UK Arrested Europe England airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon