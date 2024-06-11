Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mauritius seeks 2% climate levy on co profits as pristine beaches wash out

The nation of 1.26 million people is experiencing more climate change-related events and needs to mobilize 300 billion rupees to meet adaptation and mitigation goals

Beaches, Beach

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kamlesh Bhuckory

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation grappling with flash floods and erosion, plans to introduce a 2% climate levy on company profits to finance projects fighting climate change, according to Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy.
 
Proceeds of the corporate responsibility levy will be used “to support national initiatives to protect, manage, invest and restore the country’s natural ecosystem and combat the effects of climate change,” he told lawmakers during a budget presentation in Port Louis, the capital, on Friday. Companies with sales of less than 50 million rupees ($1.06 million) will be exempted, he said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The nation of 1.26 million people is experiencing more climate change-related events and needs to mobilize 300 billion rupees to meet adaptation and mitigation goals. Earlier this year, flash floods brought the capital to a halt, shuttering banks and markets. 
Tourism is a key source of foreign currency for the country that expects more than $2 billion of earnings from visitors this year.

More than 37 kilometers (23 miles) of coastline is eroded, according to the finance minister.
 
“We cannot remain insensitive while we see our pristine beaches being washed out, our coral reefs being destroyed and our lagoons and forests” destroyed, Padayachy said.
 
For starters, about 3.2 billion rupees earmarked for the new climate fund will help rehabilitate about 26 kilometers of shoreline and 30 degraded sites, he said.
Topics : Climate Change India mauritius ties Mauritius India-Mauritius treaty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon