Mexico awaits results in election likely to choose its first female prez

Polls closed on Sunday in a national vote that will likely give Mexico its first female president but the heat, violence and polarisation continued almost right through election day.

People turned out to vote in the township of Cuitzeo, in the western state of Michoacn, despite the fact that a town council candidate was shot to death by two hitmen aboard a motorcycle just hours before the election.

Nationwide, the voting was largely peaceful but it appeared that even if the frontrunner -- former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum -- wins, she is unlikely to enjoy the kind of unquestioning devotion that outgoing President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has enjoyed. Both belong to the ruling Morena party.

Araceli Hernndez (49), a university professor in international studies in Mexico City, said she was voting for Morena. "Even though there are things we don't like, like militarisation, there has been progress."



Hernndez was referring to Lpez Obrador's policy of relying on the army and the quasi-military National Guard, rather than police, to fight crime. While she was going to vote to continue the ruling party's grip on national politics, she noted "we are going to continue to be critical" of some government policies.

Mexico City voter Yoselin Ramrez (29) said she voted for Sheinbaum but split her vote for other posts because she didn't want anyone holding a strong majority.





ALSO READ: All you need to know about Mexico's historic presidential election The main opposition candidate, Xchitl Glvez, a tech entrepreneur and former senator, tried to seize on Mexicans' concerns about security and promised to take a more aggressive approach toward organised crime.

Nearly 100 million people are registered to vote in the race to replace outgoing Lpez Obrador. Voters were also electing governors in nine of the country's 32 states, and choosing candidates for both houses of Congress, thousands of mayorships and other local posts, in the biggest elections the nation has seen and ones that have been marked by violence.

The elections are widely seen as a referendum on Lpez Obrador, a populist who has expanded social programmes but largely failed to reduce cartel violence in Mexico. His Morena party currently holds 23 of the 32 governorships and a simple majority of seats in both houses of Congress. Mexico's constitution prohibits the president's reelection.

Both major presidential candidates are women, and either would be Mexico's first female president. A third candidate from a smaller party, Jorge lvarez Mynez, trailed far behind.

Sheinbaum, who leads in the race, has promised to continue all of Lpez Obrador's policies, including a universal pension for the elderly and a program that pays youths to apprentice.

Glvez, whose father was Indigenous Otomi, rose from selling snacks on the street in her poor hometown to start her own tech firms. A candidate running with a coalition of major opposition parties, she left the Senate last year to focus her ire on Lpez Obrador's decision to avoid confronting the drug cartels through his "hugs not bullets" policy. She has pledged to more aggressively go after criminals.

The persistent cartel violence, along with Mexico's middling economic performance, are the main issues on voters' minds.

Julio Garca, a Mexico City office worker, said he was voting for the opposition in Mexico City's central San Rafael neighbourhood. "They've robbed me twice at gunpoint. You have to change direction, change leadership," the 34-year-old said. "Continuing the same way, we're going to become Venezuela."



On the fringes of Mexico City in the neighbourhood of San Andres Totoltepec, electoral officials filed past 34-year-old homemaker Stephania Navarrete, who watched dozens of cameramen and electoral officials gathering where frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum was set to vote.





ALSO READ: Mexico: All you need to know about elections that will put a woman in power



She said the social programmes of Sheinbaum's mentor were crucial but that deterioration of cartel violence in the past few years was her primary concern in this election. Navarrete said she planned to vote for Sheinbaum despite her own doubts about Lpez Obrador and his party. "Having a woman president, for me as a Mexican woman, it's going to be like before when for the simple fact that you say you are a woman you're limited to certain professions. Not anymore."She said the social programmes of Sheinbaum's mentor were crucial but that deterioration of cartel violence in the past few years was her primary concern in this election.

In Iztapalapa, Mexico City's largest borough, Angelina Jimnez, a 76-year-old homemaker, said she came to vote "to end this inept government that says we're doing well and (still) there are so many dead".

She said the violence plaguing Mexico really worried her so she planned to vote for opposition candidate Xchitl Glvez, who has promised to take on the cartels. "(Lpez Obrador) says we're better and it's not true. We're worse."



Sunday's election has revealed how severely polarised public opinion is in Mexico over the direction of the country, including its security strategy and how to grow the economy.

Beyond the fight for control of Congress, the race for Mexico City -- whose top post is now considered equivalent to a governorship -- is also important. Sheinbaum is just the latest of many Mexico City mayors, including Lpez Obrador, who went on to run for president. Governorships in large, populous states such as Veracruz and Jalisco are also drawing interest.

Polls opened at 8 am and close at 6 pm (0000 GMT Monday) in most of the country. The first preliminary, partial results are expected by 9 pm (0300 GMT Monday) after the last polls in different time zones close.