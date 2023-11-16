Microsoft chief executive officer Nadella touts promise of 'age of AI'

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella told fellow CEOs about the software company’s work on artificial intelligence, and predicted the “age of AI” will help address some of the world’s most pressing challenges and drive inclusive economic growth.

Nadella spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held a four-hour summit that ended with the heads of the world’s two largest economies declaring progress on military communications, fentanyl and artificial intelligence.



The US is the 2023 rotating host for events tied to the 21-member APEC group, which originated in a vision laid out by Australia in the late 1980s. The US kicked off annual APEC summits in 1993, and championed its use for trade-barrier reductions.



“There’s no que­stion that we are living through a time of his­toric economic, social and geopolitical unce­rtainty,” Nadella said at the APEC CEO Summit. “At the same time, we believe this new age of AI will help us address some of our most pressing challenges, while creating brand new oppo­rtunity for every individual company and communities.”



“We look forward to partnering with you on this vital work to drive broad inclusive economic growth and empower citizens and organisations,” he said.



Microsoft, in partnership with startup OpenAI, is revamping its product line to add AI features. The partnership has helped Microsoft gain corporate customers excited about the new technology.



Earlier Wednesday, the company introduced its first custom-designed AI chip and cloud-comp­uting processor to help run

AI tools.